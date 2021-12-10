10 Netflix movies you had no idea were in their catalog

The Netflix Movie Catalog it’s packed with content. Much of it, often, is described as of average or poor quality – especially compared to the crown jewels of the platform, such as Rome or The Irishman.

However, in that sea of ​​content there are many works of immense quality that have probably gone unnoticed by the eyes of the vast majority. Netflix movies that, while they haven’t become instant hits, are of great value for some reason or another.

In this article we collected ten of those great Netflix movies that you probably did not know that they existed and that, now that holidays are approaching, you are probably interested in seeing taking advantage of the fact that you have free time.

10 Netflix movies that you can watch on the platform and did not know they existed

‘Nobody knows I’m here’, by Gaspar Antillo (2020)

This is the first Netflix original feature film of Chilean origin. And also, in all probability, it will open the doors to more high-end Latin American production on the platform.

Jorge García – who you will remember for Lost – offers a solid and interesting performance, as a singer who loses his voice, after his precocious fame led him to live a traumatic experience. With a solid script and an intelligent look at human nature in its most critical moments, the film is a triumph in economy of resources and the conception of suspense, the drama and even some humorous moments from a novel perspective.

‘Circus of Books’, by Rachel Mason (2019)

A mild Jewish married couple, a daughter with a talent for documentary filmmaking, and a hardcore gay porn bookstore on a busy West Hollywood street. If you are wondering how such a combination can work, we recommend this moving documentary – yes, moving, but also mocking, endearing and very extravagant – about the sex life of the 70s and 80s in the USA, but especially, about the big unpredictable projects that end up proving that the world is stranger than it seems.

‘The Half of It’, by Alice Wu (2020)

Destined to become a queer classic, it is also a wonderful Netflix movie filled with poignant moments on such universal themes as first love, the discovery of sexuality, and even the perception of that stranger in the mirror peeking into the room. I reflect once we become teenagers. All under the packaging of one modern reinvention of Cyrano de Bergerac’s classic dilemma (without the huge nose).

Newcomer Leah Lewis stars as Ellie Chu, a precocious high school student who gets caught up in an unexpected love triangle with soccer player Paul (Daniel Diemer) and popular girl Aster (Alexxis Lemire). Although it has all the guise of a harmless teen comedy, it is actually a reflection on identity, the pains of exclusion, and youthful loneliness.

‘Seriously Single’, by Katleho and Rethabile Ramaphakela (2020)

This South African rom-com has the good sense to laugh at all the movie cliches of the genre and take them to a new level. From reflections on monogamy, love and its blurred boundaries with friendship, the need for comfort, sexual desire, fear of loneliness and the search for a place in the world, the film amuses itself as it carefully explores a good number of the topics that tend to concern adults of all times. Simple but effective. It’s your natural selection if you love romantic comedies.

‘His House’, by Remi Weekes (2020)

Emigration is a sensitive subject in most countries and Weekes’ debut feature combines the substrate of grief for loss and uprooting with an effective horror story that is perhaps one of the best of the genre in recent years. This Netflix movie it has an elaborate, slow rhythm and of admirable metaphorical beauty – so perhaps, you feel confused from time to time – but at the end and beyond the specters that haunt its characters, there is the pain, stark and urgent, of guilt. And without a doubt, it has one of the most beautiful and harsh ending scenes of any film in the genre in recent years.

‘1922’, by Zak Hilditch (2017)

Our list could not miss an adaptation to the works of the master of horror, Stephen King. But believe it or not, this film is not just another terrifying vision of the supernatural in the middle of an everyday environment.

Actually, 1922 meditates especially on greed. And it does so from the point of view of hatred and resentment that can arise in the midst of the domestic and daily coexistence. Of course, there are moments that will make you jump, several dozen rats and many creepy shadows in the corners, but the real monster of the departure does not come from another world: he is a husband from deep North America, as cruel as he is human.

‘6 Balloons’, by Marja-Lewis Ryan (2018)

This reflection on the addition is one of the toughest movies in the Netflix catalog. It went unnoticed, perhaps because of its unkind portrayal of addicts, the world around them and, above all, because its script does not have an immediate redemptive purpose.

Lewis Ryan’s look at the world of drugs lacks the usual dramatic nuance of other productions. And its harshness is surprising, especially when it emphasizes a painful idea: addiction is not separate from everyday life. nor is it parallel to it, it is intertwined and totally entangled in the condition of life as a powerful notion about identity.

‘Alex Strangelove’, by Craig Johnson (2018)

Sexual orientation continues to be a topic of debate, especially in an age when it is no longer perceived as taboo. In this film, Alex Strangelove will make you analyze the way that love, sex and how we perceive ourselves, has evolved over the decades.

‘All the Bright Places’, by Brett Haley (2020)

Based on Jennifer Niven’s novel of the same name and starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as troubled teens who strike up a romantic connection, the film doesn’t reinvent teen romance but takes it to a less superficial level. Everything revolves around the deep search for the reasons that make us love, believe and build a version of reality according to our expectations.

There is something moving about the idea that love is a look into the futureand a form of inner growth but, above all, a series of questions – almost all without answers – about our individuality in the midst of a world that tends to analyze the subject on the basis of the collective and the homogeneous.

‘Barry’, by Vikram Gandhi (2016)

The first African-American president of the United States is a historic milestone that is still debated in a country where racism is a social wound of considerable magnitude. And Devon Terrell’s interpretation as a very young and developing Barack Obama about his views on race, government and the United States is a reflection on how the country understands its heroes, its symbols and, especially, its great historical cracks. . Perhaps the best biography of a singular man who is still a fundamental part of American politics.

