14 ” MacBook Pro fast charging works with Thunderbolt 4

During yesterday’s Unleashed event, Apple kicked the board with the introduction of the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. It is true that most eyes have been on the data related to processor brutality, but there were some other more earthly questions that have also been of interest. This last section includes the reintroduction of the HDMI port and the SD card reader, the adoption of MagSafe 3, and support for fast charging.

At first we were left with the doubt about whether the new MacBook Pro could continue to charge through the USB-C ports, and with the passing of the hours this possibility has been ratified. However, there are differences between the various models of Apple’s refurbished laptops that are important to keep in mind.

As Macrumors explains, fast charging on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros has its differences. Apparently, in the smaller versions it is possible get the same charging power both when using MagSafe 3 and when choosing any of the Thuderbolt 4 connectors. While in the larger variants, you only get full fast-charging with the magnetic charging port.

16 ” MacBook Pros do not allow full power charging via Thunderbolt 4

If you are wondering why this is, the answer seems simple enough. 14-inch MacBook Pros come with chargers 67 W O 96 W; the former is included in the version with 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU, while the latter is included in the variant with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. In both cases, we are talking about laptops that use the M1 Pro chip.

What Thunderbolt 4 ports allow charging up to a maximum of 100 W, neither of the two chargers of the aforementioned MacBook Pro reaches that power. Thus, the type of fast charging that is achieved is the same both with MagSafe 3 and with some of the included USB-C connectors.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro, meanwhile, arrives with a charger 140 W for use with magnetic charging port. Based on the above, if we intend to charge this equipment through Thunderbolt 4, available power is less than MagSafe 3 provides. It will be this latest technology, then, the only one that allows a full fast charge in the largest MBPs and with cutting-edge specifications. At least until Apple releases a USB-C to USB-C cable que sea compatible con USB Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR); This standard allows charging up to 240 W and is already present in the 140 W charger of the MacBook Pro.

Apple promises great autonomy capacity in its renewed line of notebooks with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips; while fast charging can recharge up to 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. Anyway, it is important be attentive to the possibilities available for energy management; especially for those who want to squeeze the full potential of their equipment with intensive use.