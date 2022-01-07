5 cool Microsoft Edge features Google Chrome doesn’t have

What makes a web browser users’ favorite? What loads the pages in seconds? Not consuming so much memory on your computer? That it syncs with all your devices? Google Chrome is the browser with the most users despite the fact that it does not comply with some of the previous characteristics. Such is his omnipotence that various browsers that cope with you they use their Chromium core: Opera, Brave, Vivaldi… Even Microsoft abandoned Internet Explorer for its own Chrome-based browser, Microsoft Edge.

The bad news is that almost all browsers are based on the same nucleus. The good news is that, to differentiate themselves from Google Chrome, these browsers have to offer its own functions and features. This is the case of Microsoft Edge, which does not want Google Chrome to eat its toast and, for this, it offers us its own functions.

We highlight several of these features. Some are exclusive, others try to improve what Google Chrome brings. His goal, that Microsoft Edge get back to fame and market penetration that Internet Explorer once had. Or at least something approximate, and to be able to be, on all your devices beyond Windows.

The mathematical solver

Microsoft is known for Windows, Office or Xbox, but sometimes it surprises us with new applications. This is the case of Teams or Microsoft Math Solver. The latter is an app that allows you to solve mathematical problems.

Arithmetic, algebra, trigonometry, calculus, statistics … Thanks to its artificial intelligence, you will be able to learn mathematics, improve your knowledge and get out of a jam if you cannot solve a mathematical problem. The app will show you the solution Step by Step.

In addition to being available as an app for iPhone and Android, Microsoft Math Solver integrates into Microsoft Edge under the name Mathematical solver. You’ll find it in the drop-down menu in the upper right corner of Edge, under More tools.

It is integrated into the browser in the form of a side panel. It allows to indicate a mathematical problem by hand, thanks to its panel of mathematical symbols and elements. But you can also search for a problem on the internet, capture it and drag it to the panel of the Mathematical solver.

Pinterest-style content collections

Bookmarks or favorite links have fallen short for save content of your interest while browsing the web. Each browser has tried different formulas. Apple’s Safari has bet on the reading list. Opera introduced the Pinboards. And Microsoft Edge has opted for this same feature, but calling it Collections.

Microsoft Edge Collections consists of saving internet content in a graphical and organized way. Instead of limiting yourself to a simple link that will end up in oblivion, you can save images with links or snippets of text in the form of notes.

Another attraction of the Microsoft Edge Collections is that it integrates Pinterest, so that you can check news and content from this social network in Edge and, at the same time, share and save what you like about Pinterest in your own browser.

The efficiency mode to save battery

The issue that worries the most if you use a smartphone, tablet and / or laptop. Battery. Especially if the web browser is the most used application. Videos, interactive pages, web applications … Today’s internet requires enormous bandwidth, high resolution screens and, of course, inexhaustible batteries.

So that your device does not turn off in minutes, Microsoft Edge integrates its own efficiency mode. In case the browser is the app responsible for draining the battery, you can activate this efficiency mode to reduce bandwidth and CPU consumption.

The efficiency mode is activated from the drop-down menu, by clicking on Performance. You will also find it in Microsoft Edge settings, by entering the link edge: // settings / system in the address bar. It can be configured forever, never or when certain situations occur.

Screenshots with annotations

Along with favorites, reading lists, and collections, the screenshots have become another good way to keep for the memory web pages that you liked. More than anything in case that page disappears from the internet. If you have saved a screenshot, it will remain on your device.

Microsoft Edge integrates its own screenshot tool. From the drop-down menu or with the keyboard shortcut CTRL + Shift + S On Windows, you will be able to capture a web page. By default, a fragment that you are currently viewing. But the best thing is that you can capture the whole page from top to bottom without scrolling.

What’s more, you can add notes, draw on top of the capture, etc. And when you’re done, you have the ability to save the capture in JPEG, share it or print it.

Read aloud any web page

One of the first functions that Microsoft Edge wanted to differentiate itself from the rest was its read-aloud tool. A way to consume content online without having to read it. An accessibility feature open to everyone.

Read out loud It is activated from the Microsoft Edge drop-down menu or, from Windows, with the key combination CTRL + Shift + U. Once this feature is enabled, Microsoft Edge will read the words displayed by the web page. You can pause the reading, regulate your speed or change your voice depending on the language you want me to read.

