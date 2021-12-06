a great time and a great problem

On the third chapter of Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021), the fifth series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered on Disney Plus, they offer us a couple of action sequences as enjoyable as is customary in this superhero saga. The second, which includes a very entertaining chase, has quite a funny moment with a curious arrow Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton (Arrival), the Avengers’ official goalie so far.

Other similar gadgets have been used in their escape. But, pTo stop one of the vehicles Tracksuit Mafia on the heels of Hailee Steinfeld’s (Bumblebee) Kate Bishop and him, he asks the skillful young woman to shoot an arrow with a parable and, in doing so, the superhero sends another very particular one to join hers a second before falling on top of the car in the middle of the Manhattan Bridge.

The first arrow, to the amazement of the spectators, becomes giant and destroys the rear of the car with its impact, preventing it from moving further. And, as they had shown us while Hawkeye pointed with his own, at the tip could be read “Pym”. In other words, Dr. Hank Pym from Michael Douglas (A Day of Fury), whom we met in Ant-Man (Peyton Reed, 2015), had provided it. But this involves certain narrative problems.

The questions Marvel must answer about the giant arrow from ‘Hawkeye’

It is implied that the arrow in question carries the Pym particles, which serve, among other things, to turn any object into something tiny or colossal, the two great abilities of Paul Rudd’s (Friends) Scott Lang as a superhero. The big question is from what way has it got into the hands of Clint Barton. And it does not make sense to consider that he would get them until after Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019), of course.

As Kevin Erdmann reminds us in Screen Rant, the marvelite archer enters in touch with Ant-Man during the tremendous crash that occurred on Captain America: Civil War, and both were absent in Avengers: Infinity War (Russo Brothers, 2016, 2018) because they were under house arrest for their violation of the Sokovia Accords to control the activities of individuals with superhuman capabilities.

They met again in Avengers: Endgame, where they had a limited number of Pym particles for your travels in time. And these two superheroes are not very close to think that Scott Lang mediated so that Hawkeye had the technology devised by Hank Pym. And less after defeating Josh Brolin’s Thanos (American Gangster) because the archer retired again to be with his family numerous, which he had lost with the genocidal crack of the Mad Titan.

Possible Answers About Arrow With Hank Pym Technology

As if the above were not enough, Hank pym he didn’t like Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury (The protégé) or Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark (Zodiac). Nor that Ant-Man helped Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers (An Exceptional Gift) in Captain America: Civil War, so that would be very reluctant to share his toys with the other Avengers. And those mentioned Sokovia agreements regulate the use thereof.

It only occurs to us that, as these superheroes sacrificed themselves to bring the living beings of half the Universe flying, which includes Hank Pym himself, his daughter, Hope van Dyne from Evangeline Lily (Lost), and his wife, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne (What the Truth Hides), the doctor will have been grateful even to become an official technology provider for the Avengers. And, for the same reasons, governments they will have relaxed the regulations so that Hawkeye can use, for example, an arrow with Pym particles. But Marvel Studios needs to clear it up.

