A KFC menu at Christmas lunch? In japan they love it

Few lunches and dinners are more special than those at Christmas time. Christmas food is one of the most anticipated in which each family has its tradition. It can be fish, seafood or meat, but it will certainly be copious. Expectations are beginning to show in food prices, which in some cases even double due to high demand. We all want to eat well that day. The tradition comes from the Christian religion and symbolizes the celebration of the birth of Jesus, despite the fact that the origin of this lunch or dinner has been lost in many Spanish families. So it can be shocking to think that someone can celebrate Christmas with a KFC menu.

It is one of the most important days of the year, although in Japan the tradition is completely different. Let us assume that the Asian country is not Catholic (only 1% of the population is) and, therefore, they do not celebrate these festivals in the same way. Although that does not mean that cities are not illuminated with Christmas lights, even with light shows that they call “Christmas Illuminations” and that began to become popular after World War II by American influence.

For many, the impact of Christmas has not reached the kitchens of their homes. What’s more, the fast food has conquered the Japanese at Christmas. In one of the countries with one of the richest cuisines in the world, more than 3.5 million families celebrate Christmas by eating a KFC menu of its famous fried chicken, according to BBC data. As impressive as it may sound, it has become a tradition.

The origin of this strange celebration -according to our perception of Christmas- dates back to a successful advertising campaign in the 70s. KFC itself explained this campaign started after a group of foreigners were in Japan for Christmas and, in the absence of turkey, they decided to eat a KFC menu. The chain had already arrived in the Asian country at that time and shortly after an advertisement was launched with the message “Kentucky for Christmas” (“Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii!”). The Japanese took it at face value and to this day they have increasingly joined the tradition of eat fried chicken In Christmas.

The manager of the first KFC in Japan, Takeshi Okawara, was the person behind this campaign, which began with the idea of ​​creating a specific bowl for the Christmas holidays, the so-called Party Barrel. The idea quickly became popular and became a Christmas tradition in a country where the majority of the population does not have such marked customs as in other parts of the world. In fact, December is one of the months with the most daily sales and they can be up to 10 times higher than in other periods of the year. Families come to order their KFC menu weeks in advance or even queue for hours for fried chicken at Christmas.

KFC has informed Kirkwood student media that the company’s sales from December 19 to 25, 2020 reached 69 million yen, which is equivalent to more than 538,000 euros. In total, the fast food chain has 1,138 stores in the Asian country and the goal is to reach 1,208 in 2023.

The Christmas bowl contains more than chicken, also cake and even wine. They even prepare exclusive Christmas menus with Premium roast chicken stuffed with cheese and mushrooms. The KFC Christmas campaign has been a success throughout all these years and the photos of families eating fast food is a well-known advertisement.

The campaign even dressed Colonel Sanders as Santa Claus, the businessman who founded the restaurant chain. The BBC article noted that in a country like Japan where older people are highly valued, including Sanders dressed in red also became a symbol for the party.

The tradition became naturalized to such an extent that Japan Airlines has served a KFC menu on trips to American cities like Los Angeles and other European cities like Frankfurt during the Christmas season.

American influence

Beyond the Christmas campaign, the birth of this Japanese Christmas tradition dates back to the period of Economic recovery of the Asian country after World War II. “Japan’s economic power was skyrocketing … and people had the money to enjoy consumer culture for the first time, “Ted Bestor, a professor of social anthropology at Harvard University who has studied Japanese food and culture, told CNN.

At that time, the United States became much more than a world power, but also a cultural and social benchmark. The japan opening at that time it was accompanied by the opening of American franchises, including fast food. KFC could not be less and in 1970 it opened its first store in the country.

So far, the company has only grown, despite the fact that in 2020 sales fell considerably due to the coronavirus crisis. This year, KFC has asked its customers to avoid long lines every year -and that do not comply with the social distance recommendations- orders are made online to pick it up in the time slot chosen by the customer.

In this part of the world, hearing a family dine on a bowl of KFC fried chicken attracts the least attention. Let’s not think about what many parents and grandparents would say if they found out. But in the end, the important thing about these dates is that the whole family gets together. And that custom is adopted in Japan.

