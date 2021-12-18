a must see sci-fi drama on Apple TV +

Each Apple TV + production seems designed to remind us that the company is a specialist in audiovisual matters. When you think of iPhones, for example, cameras are often one of its main attributes. Its crystals and internal technology contribute to generating a powerful result. That resonates with his film work. Although they are limited to their streaming platform, the proposal goes with the highest standards. Swan Song, starring Mahershala Ali, continues in this vein.

The detail in this doing is that the resources are usually in favor of the story they tell. Just as there are films in which special effects seem unnecessary or are presented to fill gaps that the actors or the script cannot fill, there are also productions that combine in a good way the different factors that influence a cinematographic experience. If this is so insisted upon, it is because Swan Song is one of those films for which it is worth paying a ticket and seeing it on the big screen.

Its photographic composition, the quality of the image and the handling of colors allow to compose a contradictory story: so much elegance, technology and a pleasant aesthetic, for a story that tells how Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) must go through a duel that is devouring his mental health.

Apple TV +, Swan Song and the Future

Some time ago, the writer Jorge Carrión commented through his Twitter profile that one of the present and future topics in relation to content is mental health. The openness towards the subject, the open discussion on cases of public figures, has awakened in part of some generations a different approach towards a subject that until not long ago seemed taboo. As the arts are one of the forms of expression of what attracts and worries the being, the cinema, a space of creation, also reflects part of those searches.

To this section, The Swan Song adds the technology factor. The film recreates the therapies of the future, adding devices and methods aimed at exploring the human mind. Innovation does not stop there, from mobile devices that do not require physical equipment to be used to other resources that right now seem like a dream. The narrative complexity it offers is a kind of declaration of principles: If the viewer is distracted by the phone, they may miss some important detail. It is another reason why the film would be worth seeing in the black box that are movie theaters.

This mixture of elements makes the film work in different registers, from the fascination towards recreated technology to the empathy fostered by the performance of Mahershala Ali, who has very well achieved emotional stretches. The actor finds himself in a forest and finds no way out.

Mahershala Ali is not alone

Although the actor is the one who takes most of the screen time and the most impressive moments, The Swan Song has a short but powerful cast. Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach Endorse Lead Strongly; especially the three actresses mentioned. Each of the participants is clear about their role, knows how far to take their rank. Merit of the script and the direction of Benjamin Cleary.

The swan song conveys the feeling that everything is in its place. It is not a production designed to be comfortable for those who see it; In fact, he does not hide his desire to generate some confusion because that is part of his language: this is the emotional health of Cameron Turner, marked by pain, grief, and the search for new horizons. The story works as a portrait of the different emotional layers and circumstances that one can go through. Without going into hypertrophied terms or experiences. At that moment it is time to return to the actors as an argument: they facilitate when the script wishes to recreate.

Also in Kirkwood student media