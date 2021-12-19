“A privilege and a responsibility to be iconic characters”

During the press conference that Henry cavill has recently given in Madrid, he was talking to us, for example, that he usually read the opinions of fans of The witcher (Lauren Schmidt, since 2019), the Netflix series that adapts the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski (1992-2013) about Geralt de Rivia, played by the British actor himself. Also, that he loves the way video games like this character’s help our imagination to “flourish”. And of many other questions related to this medieval fantasy story.

The monsters in it catch his attention. “Some [villanos se convierten en monstruos], others are born being it. Like a tiger, we could consider it a monster by its nature, depending on how you look at it ”, he says. “It is true that, in the series, due to the Conjunction of the Spheres, some monsters are created, but others already were before”.

“The interesting thing, for me, are the ones that look like monsters but, deep down, they are not; which humanity calls monsters, like elves or dwarves, but they are not really if you look closely, ”says Henry Cavill on the other hand. “To Geralt himself [de Rivia] he is sometimes considered a monster. And what interests me most in this regard is how are humans the worst monsters of all, a part that I really enjoyed when I read the novels of [Andrzej] Sapkowski ”.

Superman and Geralt of Rivia, two iconic characters for Henry Cavill

“It is both a privilege and a responsibility [encarnar a personajes icónicos como Superman y Geralt de Rivia], but, first of all, a responsibility ”, admits the artist of The Witcher. “I think it is important to play them because they are characters that are very loved by the public, so you make sure that, at least, when you are portraying such a character, the majority [de los espectadores] be happy. And, if they are already happy, great, because I have become the custodian of these two characters. I’m a fan of his myself, so it seems like a privilege to be able to step into his skin ”.

You have been asked, on the other hand, to think about what would happen if the two got into a fight. “Actually, it could never be. It is about two characters that represent the goodHenry Cavill responds. “It is true that Superman has incredible power and Geralt, not so much. But, come on, if we put ourselves in the case and Geralt, with a great preparation and Superman, helping him a little and – with his way of being because, in the end, this has to count – and giving him a chance, maybe there would be some kind of battle”.

Because “what he likes most about Superman is that he has a good and forgiving personality and the ideals he represents, and this means that They would never get to a fight and if they did, [Superman] I would never get to kill Geralt”, He argues. And while it’s a lot of fun to imagine, Geralt looks nothing like Batman, who fought Superman. [en Batman v. Superman: El amanecer de la Justicia (Zack Snyder, 2016)]; in no case does he have a similar ego ”.

Physical preparation for ‘The Witcher’

“To some extent, for some preparations [físicas], the trainings in The Witcher may be similar to the [que he hecho] with other characters ”, acknowledges Henry Cavill. “But here, of course, is the part of the fight and that of handling the sword. It is something that I had already done before, but it is always a knowledge that one has to refresh in some way ”.

But not only that: “Also I had to try to find the style of this character. It is described to a certain extent in the books, but I have tried to give it a special touch as much as I can, like my own style ”, he assures. “It has helped me a lot working with Wolfgang Stegemann, with whom I had fought in the first season, in Blaviken. We work a lot with traditional elements but also with new techniques”.

An annoying injury in the middle of filming

“It is true that i injured myself [durante el rodaje de la segunda temporada de The Witcher]And I also did a lot of damage to my tendon, ”Henry Cavill tells us. “And my recovery was made possible by a great physical therapist that we had, named Freddie Murray. I had to wear crutches for a long time and he came every day to see if the tissue was evolving as it had to evolve and then when they allowed me to stand up, before starting [el rodaje] every day, we spent between one and two hours working in physical therapy”.

But “the medical prescription was that I couldn’t stand more than five hours a day, Y this is not compatible with filming of such a series “. Sometimes, the actor “was five but, other times, he was six or seven.” And the truth is that “he takes off his hat because he shared many of those scenes with Freya [Allan] and you can’t even imagine how much it helped him ”.

“This It happened in mid-May and I didn’t recover until November because it is a complicated injury to a tendon ”. And the protagonist of The Witcher shelves the matter like this: “But, well, they are things that happen and, luckily, it is the worst injury I have had in my life. A tendon, if you don’t take good care of it, tends to recur, but I have had a great physiotherapist, I think I am completely cured and that it will not happen again ”.

