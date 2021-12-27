a record year that can mark the future

The history of purchases and acquisitions between technology companies has gone a long way. From great successes, to resounding failures. However, it seems that in the last two years the trend is pivoting towards the fact that it is no longer the big deals of the so-called GAFAM that attract attention, but rather those of the large IT companies and the Cloud segment.

In other words, and speaking with examples, the big quasi-pharaonic bets such as Microsoft’s purchase of Nokia, or continuing with the company founded by Bill Gates, movements that may seem strategic like GitHub, no longer stand out. Today, and for a couple of years, they are Oracle and Salesforce, two companies based on the provision of information services and software in the cloud for companies and administrations, which are running the show.

2021 has closed as the year in which Facebook has changed its name to Meta on the business side or in which Jack Dorsey has left Twitter again. But already 2020 closed with the huge purchase of Slack by Salesforce And now we learned this week that Oracle has taken over medical software leader Cerner. Technology companies continue, therefore, implementing sectors, as it seems they have already done with payments and banking.

The purchase of Oracle, the company that benefited the most from the TikTok schism during the past year, and led by a less controversial CEO, has been closed for $ 28.3 billion, something more even than Slack’s deal with Salesforce from a year ago now.

This is a tour of some of the most representative large purchases of the tech sector this year

Oracle buys Cerner for $ 28 billion

The purchase of Cerner by OracleAssuming it’s approved by regulators and Cerner shareholders, it will live up to the biggest software deals in history. The biggest came in 2019, when IBM closed the purchase of Red Hat for $ 34 billion.

Cerner, which was founded in 1979, two years after Ellison created Oracle, is the second-largest provider of electronic medical record technology, behind Epic. Hospitals and medical centers use the software so that doctors and staff can share image data, patient reports, and prescriptions securely.

Oracle’s move seems to run counter to those of Salesforce, where CEO Marc Benioff started working with Ellison at Oracle. Salesforce has spent nearly $ 50 billion on Slack, Tableau, and MuleSoft in the last three years, prioritizing growth and new market opportunities over profits, at least in the short term.

Oracle was somewhat late to the cloud market, but now it appears to be repositioning itself strongly. Without going any further, the word “cloud” appears 11 times in the press release of the agreement, including a quote from Oracle Executive Vice President Mike Sicilia, who said that Oracle technology “allows us to rapidly modernize Cerner’s systems.” .

Although it was announced in December 2020, it is practically effective right now. The agreement will allow you to turn the business chat tool into the new interface of your Customer 360 platform. Integration with Slack is increasingly seen as a key feature for SaaS applications for conferences, tickets, calendars or project management. Salesforce support will open the door to Slack in more companies and give you the resources you need to take on Microsoft’s Teams.

But nevertheless, Salesforce may have to add more components to its platform if it is to be seen as a complete alternative to Microsoft 365. or Google Workspace. The idea, of course, is that Salesforce is the usual companion for companies.

Hyundai enters Boston Dynamics

South Korean automaker Hyundai announced in June that it had taken a majority stake in the US robotics company. Boston Dynamics, valuing the company at $ 1.1 billion.

Known for its robot dog Spot and its robots that mimic human movement, Boston Dynamics has built an impressive reputation in the still fledgling robotics industry, but it hasn’t managed to square enough stability and has been through several hands in recent years. .

Prosus acquires Stack Overflow for $ 1.8 billion

The popular programming question-and-answer website Stack Overflow was acquired by South African investment firm Prosus for $ 1.8 billion in June.

Microsoft acquires Nuance for $ 19.7 billion

Nuance headquarters wall in Burlington, Massachusetts

Microsoft unveiled the largest acquisition of the year so far by announcing in the summer the purchase of Nuance for $ 19.7 billion.

Based in Burlington, Massachusetts, Nuance specializes in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and speech recognition technology, primarily aimed at helping healthcare workers streamline the capture and interrogation of clinical information to free up their time. Microsoft expects its capabilities to complement its current Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare product, one of the growing industry-focused cloud suites. As we can see, another company that enters the health sector.

Square (now Block) acquires music platform Tidal for $ 297 million

Jack Dorsey’s fintech company, Square, now renamed as Block, entered the music streaming platform Tidal in a surprise transaction of $ 297 million in shares and cash. It is certainly not one of the most important, but surely it is one of the most curious.

Tidal was founded in Norway in 2014, but was put on the map in 2015 when it was bought by American rapper and mogul Jay Z. It competes with Apple Music and Spotify and seeks to differentiate itself with high-quality streaming and promising to better compensate artists for their reproductions.

Adobe buys Frame.io for $ 1,275 million

Adobe snapped up Frame.io, a video review and collaboration platform, for $ 1.275 million in cash.

The Frame.io platform helps creative professionals streamline the video creation process by centralizing essays, scripts, storyboards, work in progress, and more, while frame-accurate commenting and annotation and approvals in real time. The company also offers faster upload speeds than other cloud hosting services, such as Vimeo, Box, and Dropbox.

Zoom acquires Five9 for $ 14.7 billion

The videoconferencing giant Zoom, one of the companies that has grown the most since the pandemic. Made its largest acquisition to date, purchasing the contact center technology provider Five9 for $ 14.7 billion in an all-stock transaction.

Five9 is a 20-year-old Californian company that specializes in flexible cloud-based contact center and support technology.

Intuit buys Mailchimp for $ 12 billion

Credit: Intuit

One of the purchases of the year. Intuit, best known for its financial services offerings, took over the email marketing company Mailchimp for $ 12 billion in cash plus shares.

As part of the agreement, Mailchimp will work with QuickBooks, Intuit’s accounting software, to help small and medium-sized businesses acquire and retain customers.

In a statement on the acquisition, Intuit said the deal advances its “driving prosperity around the world, and its strategy to become an expert AI-powered platform.”

Also in Kirkwood student media