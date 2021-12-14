A study reveals what Marvel superheroes will be like when they are old

If scientists have been able to analyze the veracity of Thanos’ snap, it should not surprise us by now that there are also those who investigate other questions related to Superheros. For example, how will your old age. No, it’s not a joke. That is precisely what a team of scientists from the University of Queensland (Australia) with a work, recently published in the British Medical Journal, in which the habits of the protagonists of 24 Marvel movies.

The objective is to investigate how healthy your aging would be, based on these characteristics. Is excluded Thor for what is 1,500 years old and the appearance of a lush thirty-something. But let’s see, we can’t all be Norse gods.

The rest could be compared in a way with normal human beings. Except for radioactive spider bites, gamma bomb mutations, armor and suits made from non-existent materials… Well, let’s assume they are normal human beings. What habits in your life would help you to have a good old age and which would lead you to develop dementia or cardiovascular disease? Let’s see some of the examples that are part of this curious and fun study.

The good old age of Marvel superheroes

This study analyzes the lives of the superheroes protagonists of 24 films released between 2008 (Iron Man) and 2021 (Black Widow).

The analysis, as explained by its authors in a statement, was carried out during confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many curious things came out of those quarantines.

As we’ve seen at the beginning, the only superhero left out of the equation for obvious reasons is Thor. But from the others they extract very curious data. To begin with, they all perform frequent physical exercise. It is logical. To defeat evil, in all the variants that appear throughout the films, you have to be in shape. They also feed very well. In this aspect, emphasis is placed on the case of Black panther, which follows a vegeterian dietto; something that, if done correctly, can help us have a healthier old age.

Regarding the alcohol, only Iron Man and Thor seem to abuse him. We had already ruled out the latter, because being a god allows you to drink as much as you want and stay healthy as an apple no matter how much you put into the bottle. As for Iron Man… well, it’s Iron Man.

Another positive fact is that all, in general, show a high degree of social connection, which helps prevent dementia. They also show an optimistic mindset and psychological resilience, both mental qualities that, along with the rest, favor a healthy old age.

And good, Iron Man and Black Panther have a lot of money. Being honest and objective, that also makes things easier to fulfill years of health. As long as genetics do not prevent it and the person wants, of course.

But Marvel has also given them qualities that can make them grow a little more touched. Not all are advantages.

Marvel

Bumps and few hours of sleep

Among the qualities that can harm the old age of the marvel superheroes, these scientists highlight frequent blows to the head. Recently, the London World Rugby Medical Commission Conference announced that head bruises, very common among practitioners of this sport, can be a cause of the development of dementia at an early age. In fact, shortly before said announcement, the former New Zealand All Blacks player Carl hayman He made his diagnosis of this condition public, with only 42 years of age.

For all this, it is not uncommon for Marvel superheroes, with all the blows they carry throughout the films, also have some risk. But that is not all.

The study cites the case of Spiderman. It is true that your elasticity during your youth can help you avoid injury when you are older. However, since his fight against crime is usually in night time, It would sleeping very few hours. That, in a teenager like Peter Parker, can sentence his health into old age.

The case of Black widow, whose hard experiences during childhood they may pose an increased risk of dementia.

And all this without forgetting Bruce Banner, whose high body mass index when it becomes Hulk, as well as their Heart problems, put you at high risk of developing chronic diseases.

Ultimately, Marvel superheroes generally lead healthy lives, but they also have some risk factors that can lead to difficult old age. But they are still young. We have only seen what the old age of Captain AmericaWe don’t know anything about the others, but surely they still have time to try to make it as healthy as possible. And yes, we already know that some are dead. But who knows? Anything can happen in the Multiverse.

