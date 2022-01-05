Activision sues a ‘Warzone’ cheat vendor

The actions of Activision To tackle Warzone hackers they go beyond Ricochet, the new anti-cheat system. In Polygon they echo the recently Activision Lawsuit Against EngineOwning, a group responsible for creating multiple tools to cheat in battle royale. In total, according to the legal document, there are six people involved in the development and distribution of illegal software.

EngineOwning is a group with a long history in the world of video game cheats. With Call of Duty they began to make their own with the reboot of Modern warfare, which precisely saw the birth of Warzone during 2020. Later they expanded their activities towards the following installments of the franchise. Namely, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard. It is worth mentioning that they also offer software to obtain advantages in Halo Infinite, Titanfall 2, and Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

Unlike other providers, EngineOwning offers its tools under a subscription scheme. In this way, they ensure a recurring profit. The aforementioned media affirms that interested parties can obtain access to Warzone’s traps for three days in exchange for $ 5; or 90 days for $ 45.

What are the traps they distribute? Their most successful “product” is the Aimbot, with which it is possible to target enemies automatically even when they are behind objects. In fact, this is the most popular tool among Warzone cheats.

“With this lawsuit, Activision seeks to end the illegal conduct from an organization that distributes and sells for profit numerous malicious software products designed to allow the public to gain competitive and unfair advantage (cheat) in Call of Duty games. These ongoing activities damage Activision games, its business in general and the experience of the Call of Duty gaming community, “the document says. They add that the defendants are fully aware that they are engaging in illegal activity.

In 2021, the company had already warned that it was ready to take legal action against cheat developers for Warzone. Still, he stepped on the gas to finish Ricochet, which was deployed globally in early December. In the first week it banned almost 50,000 cheater accounts, but the problem is still far from over.

Also in Kirkwood student media