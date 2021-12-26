‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is still the best Christmas song

It seems that it has been playing for years, and the truth is that since 1994 a few have passed, but the classic of Christmas songs already has the overtones of history. So much so that it seems that it has been accompanying us for centuries as one more of the melodies that these parties sound. All I Want for Christmas Is You is not a remix, nor is it a new version of a historical one. This Christmas song earned this right as soon as it was born almost 30 years ago. Mariah Carey, pen in hand, managed to carve out a niche on these dates. So much so that she has been nicknamed the “Queen of Christmas.”

It is not a title given lightly. Carey, with a simple Christmas love song, has achieved the unthinkable. With an annual income of between 600,000 and the million euros received from royalties every time the song is played, this melody has achieved a whopping almost 60 million euros since its premiere. Everything Carey wanted for Christmas and the rest of the year.

The melody, which with the permission of Raphael, Bublé or Sinatra, has found its way into radios, series, movies or any place decorated with Santa Claus elves. There is no Christmas without All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The song that was about to go to the drawer

Like any self-respecting mass success, All I Want for Christmas Is You has its myths and stories. Some are more real than others and some of them are the fruit, most likely, of the unflagging success achieved by the American artist.

They say, Carey was the first to affirm this fact – despite the implausibility of the situation – that All I Want for Christmas Is You was composed in just 15 minutes and with a Casio keyboard. Of the cheap ones, you are not going to think. And while it is true that the letter will not go down in the annals of history for its depthPerhaps this data is the classic ingredient that the world looks for for one of the great successes of Christmas. Years later, Carey pointed out that she had been based on her past: with a dysfunctional family, Christmas was never perfect for the artist. Without epic there is no romance.

It is also said that the authorship does not belong to Mariah Carey herself. Although no one has been presented as an heir to it., so it is more likely that this was a rumor willing to jump on the bandwagon of success rather than a reality.

What is certain is that Carey was not alone in her adventure. Walter Afanasieff, of Brazilian origin, was in charge of making the musical arrangements for Carey – for the rest of his albums and also for All I Want for Christmas Is You – and for a large part of the artists of the time: Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Thalía, Lionel Richie or Destiny’s Child, among many others.

Nor was she alone in creating success. At the time, Mariah Carey was married to Tony Mottola, the then director of Sony Records. Also the artist’s record company for her previous 3 albums. Carey was not unknown in 94 far from it, but neither did she have the profile of being the next champion of Christmas; in fact, she was inclined to put out a new pop or hip-hop album. The idea came from her then husband. The record company needed a Christmas title and Carey was the best option. Mottola convinced the artist to be the face of the album and also compose some of the songs on it. This is perhaps the decision that has added the most zeros to Carey’s bank account.

The eternal number 1 of Christmas

At the time of its exit to the charts, it soon occupied the number 1 of the internationals. The New York Times called it one of the best installments of modern Christmas music. The Rolling Stones relegated it to 4th place, but positioned it as a classic. In a few weeks it was the best-selling single in the Anglo-Saxon world.

Almost 30 years later, Carey climbs to the top of the charts for Christmas. Not the longtime classics coined by Sinatra, Bublé’s attempt to revert some of the titles from these dates, Elvis with his own Christmas carols or Raphael’s Drummer manage to displace the artist.

A video clip of All I Want for Christmas Is You for every generation

A great artist, a great song and many millions at stake. This equation deserved a matching staging. All I Want for Christmas Is You is one of the few songs that he has achieved be in several video clips. In this case there are 3 devised by Carey herself, with some addition that is better forgotten.

The first video, the one from 1994, was the step that opened the doors to success. Surpassing 700 million views on YouTube, this video has the honor of being one of the most viewed on the platform. In it we can see a young and innocent Mariah Carey decorating her Christmas tree and sliding down snowy slopes. All with a homemade touch and also cheap, why are we going to fool ourselves.

For the second video, the record company threw the house out the window. From the outdoors, All I Want for Christmas Is You moved into a studio. And away from the full color image of Christmas, Carey pointed to a black and white video inspired by the 60s.

We had to wait until 2019 to see a new video for the song. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary, Mariah Carey took over from Mama Claus, with a chorus of women representing what we suppose to be Christmas gifts, he was once again conquering with a long repertoire of Christmas images. An authentic explosion of Christmas, snow and lycra.

By the way, this video has a special version with Justin Bieber that confirms that there are things that are better not to mix.

Because it is precisely the versions that have characterized this song the most. With the landmark Love Actually, which of course brought its own version of All I Want for Christmas Is You to the cinema, Mariah Carey’s success has dressed up in all shades and styles. Of course, going through the checkout. Ariana Grande, Carey herself with Michael Bublé, Sweet Calofornia, Demi Lovato, also in Spanish with Malú and in Chinese. An endless list that continues to make the undisputed success of Christmas even bigger.

