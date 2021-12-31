All Netflix releases in January 2022

Netflix releases are always the most numerous. January 2022 was not going to be any different: the first month of the year arrives with 40 series, films and documentaries. Some new titles and others that are already for second, third or even fourth. Be that as it may, January is loaded with many hours via streaming.

For its section of films, the Netflix premieres bring us El Páramo. A horror film that should not be lost sight of starring Inés Sastre. For science fiction lovers and as we get through the end of The Expanse on Amazon, Netflix brings us Mother / Android. What is motherhood like in a post-apocalyptic world full of androids?

In the premiere series section on Netflix we have the fourth season of Ozark. The story is coming to an end; but don’t worry because this is only the first part. And if we look at the premieres, without a doubt the title of the month is File 81. There are few details of the plot and hardly any images have been seen, but if we tell you that it is about sects and hidden conspiracies, you will surely cheer up.

On the documentary side, I am Georgina occupying the eyes of the world. The Netflix premiere follows in the footsteps of Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, in her day to day life. Whether you like football or not, curiosity sure can.

All Netflix releases

Films

The Lazarus Effect: January 1 Bloodshot: January 1 The Iron Maiden: January 1 Chief Daddy 2: Bankruptcy: January 1 4 Halves: January 5 The Wasteland: January 6 Uncle Drew: January 6 Mother / Android: January 7 The Origin From the world: January 11 How I fell in love with a gangster: January 12 Shameless: January 13 The photocopier: January 13 Riverdance: January 14 The comedian: January 14 Royal treatment: January 20 Munich: Play at home: January 21 Play at home: January 28

Series

Incastrati: January 1 Action Troop: January 4 Rebel: January 5 Club Istanbul: January 6 Operation Ecstasy: January 10 The Journalist: January 13 The House: January 14 These Black Eyes: January 14 Riverdance: The Animated Adventure: January 14 File 81: January 14 The Marginal: January 19 Summer Season: January 21 Ozark T4 Part 1: January 24 The Chosen One: January 27 Angry Birds: Summer Madness: January 28 The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window: January 28 Youth In Orbit: January 28 Return of the Spy: January 28 Fair: Darkest Light: January 28

Documentaries, specials and other Netflix premieres

Midnight in Asia: January 20 Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: January 25 I’m Georgina: January 27

