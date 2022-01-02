All the Netflix movies that we can see at the Oscars in 2022

For Netflix movies, winning an Academy Award has become a matter of honor. As much as for what much of the platform’s efforts are focused on that goal. In fact, during 2021, Netflix has made strategic moves of enormous interest to create the necessary conditions to aspire to awards season. His considerable investment in talent and high-caliber productions makes it clear that his sights are on critical approval. Also in a catalog full of high quality options.

But it will be 2022 perhaps the year in which Netflix films capture a good number of nominations in different recognitions of specialized critics. His productions range from Oscar-winning directors to performances that astonished the specialized media. Is about an interesting journey through the great perception of Netflix as a showcase for a new type of cinema, much bolder. Also, one without big budget constraints or production demands.

What are the productions that will surely take Netflix through the awards season with all the chances of winning? Most likely they are part of the list that we leave you below:

The Dark Daughter, by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s work already caused a sensation at Cannes and made it clear that Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is a success. Starring an extraordinary Olivia Colman, it is also a brilliant exploration of pain and fear. Also, about the ghosts of the past, the guilt and remorse that they carry on their backs. With its elegant point of view on suffering and premise on moral good, it is a magnificent example of narrative solidity for Netflix movies.

Prediction: Most likely Maggie Gyllenhaal will receive her first Oscar nomination. And also that Olivia Colman can get another one for her already extensive collection as a leading actress.

The Power of the Dog, by Jane Campion

With the Oscar-winning Jane Campion behind the camera, this dark gothic-tinged neo-western is a prodigy of storytelling ability. Campion’s gaze carefully analyzes the fragility and darkness of human nature with its edges. With a cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, it’s a complex study in the history of Netflix movies about violence and pain.

Prediction: Most likely Jane Campion receives a nomination for her work as a director. And without a doubt, both Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee get it for best leading and supporting actor. There is a high possibility that Kirsten Dunst will also receive special recognition for her work.

Don’t Look Up, by Adam McKay

With an extraordinary cast led by Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio and a streamlined script, it could be the big surprise of the year for Netflix movies. And it could be because of his wise combination of sci-fi and comedy. Plus some disaster movie touches and a fresh look at social commentary.

Prediction: Jennifer Lawrence could get another best actress nomination, as could Timothée Chalamet.

It was the hand of God, by Paolo Sorrentino

This surreal, nostalgia-based fantasy is an almost certain Oscar nominee. Not only for its deep, delicate and complex script, but also for its lavish visuals. Halfway between drama, a sneaky autobiography by its director, and an astonishing look at melancholy, the Netflix movie has a painful depth. Also, it is a collection of great narrative and creative decisions, which give it a strange dreamlike air.

Prediction: One more than sure nomination for best film and another for best director for Paolo Sorrentino.

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom !, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

In the year of musicals for Netflix movies too, this biopic on musician, composer, and choreographer Jonathan Larson is a vital and exciting look at the genre. Andrew Garfield’s surprising performance surprises by his brilliant ability to go from sadness to delusional joy. Everything, in the middle of an eloquent transit through an existential crisis that ends up being a lucky tale about talent.

Prediction: A well deserved best actor nomination for Andrew Garfield.

Passing by Rebecca Hall

The director’s debut could also be her big chance to shine in the upcoming awards season. Starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, it is a painful look at racism, exclusion and segregation. With a singular rhythm and tone that highlights the performances of its actresses, it is most likely to be one of the sure bets for Netflix movies in 2022.

Prediction: A more than likely best actress nomination for Tessa Thompson.

Also in Kirkwood student media