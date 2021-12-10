All winners of The Game Awards 2021

Talking about the winners of The Game Awards is always a subject of much controversy. One part of the community agrees with the media choices – which are part of the jury – while another does not hesitate to express their dissatisfaction. With The Game Awards 2021 It will surely not be the exception, since even since the nomination there has already been enough controversy around the criteria that determine the presence of a title.

But leaving aside that component of debate, which certainly contributes to increasing the audience for The Game Awards 2021, it is still interesting to know which games were, under consideration of the jury, the best of the year in different categories. 2021 was an acceptable year in terms of releases, but it is also true that many titles were delayed until next year due to COVID-19. Yes, the pandemic remains a challenge for the development sector.

Obviously, the most anticipated award, and that Geoff Keighley reveals before closing the gala, is the Game of the Year (GOTY). At The Game Awards 2021 he was in possession of It Takes Two. Josef Fares’ title won the race against other prominent candidates such as Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village. Deserved? Everyone will have their own opinion. Below is the complete list with all the winners by category.

Winners of The Game Awards 2021

Best game as a service:

Apex LegendsCall of Duty: WarzoneFinal Fantasy XIV Online [Ganador]Fortnite Genshin Impact

Best Multiplayer Game:

Back 4 BloodIt Takes Two [Ganador]Knockout CityMonster Hunter RiseNew WorldValheim

Best RPG:

Cyberpunk 2077Tales of Arise [Ganador]Scarlet Nexus Monster Hunter RiseShin Megami Tensei V

Best Sports or Driving Game:

F1 2021FIFA 22Forza Horizon 5 [Ganador]Hot Wheels UnleashedRiders Republic

Best fighting game:

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami ChroniclesGuilty Gear Strive [Ganador]Melty Blood: Type LuminaNickelodeon All-Star BrawlVirtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game:

It Takes Two [Ganador]Mario Party SuperstarsNew Pokémon SnapSuper Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FuryWarioware: Get It Together!

Best Action Game:

Far Cry 6 Chivalry IIDeathloopReturnal [Ganador]Back 4 Blood

Best Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality Game:

Hitman 3Resident Evil 4 [Ganador]I Expect You To Die 2Lone Echo IISniper Elite VR

Best Action Adventure Game

Metroid Dread [Ganador]Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Psychonauts 2 Resident Evil Village

Best Strategy Game:

Age of Empires IV [Ganador]Evil Genius 2: World DominationHumankindInscryptionMicrosoft Flight Simulator

Best Performance in a Video Game:

Erika Mori, Life is Strange Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6 Jason E. Kelley, DeathloopMaggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village [Ganadora]Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Best Soundtrack / Music:

Cyberpunk 2077 DeathloopNier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 [Ganador]Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design:

DeathloopForza Horizon 5 [Ganador]Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension ApartResident Evil VillageReturnal

Best Art Direction:

Deathloop [Ganador]Kena: Bridge of SpiritsPsychonauts 2Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartThe Artful Escape

Best Accessibility Innovation:

Far cry 6Forza Horizon 5 [Ganador]Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartThe vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Narrative:

DeathloopIt Takes TwoLife is Strange: True ColorsMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Ganador]Psychonauts 2

Best Independent Game:

12 Minutes Death’s DoorKena: Bridge of Spirits [Ganador]InscriptionLoop Hero

Best Mobile Game:

FantasianGenshin Impact [Ganador]eague of LegendsMARVEL Future RevolutionPokemon Unite

Game with the greatest impact:

Before Your EyesBoyfriend DungeonChicory: A Colorful TaleLife is Strange: True Colors [Ganador]No Longer Home

Best content creator

Dream [Ganador]LeslieGaulesIbaiGrefg

Most anticipated game

Elden ring [Ganador]God of War: RagnarokHorizon Forbidden WestSequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildStarfield

Best Esports Game:

Call of DutyCS: GODOTA2League of Legends [Ganador]Valorant

Best Direction of a Game:

Deathloop [Ganador]It Takes TwoReturnalPsychonauts 2Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best game of the year:

DeathloopIt Takes Two [Ganador]Metroid DreadPsychonauts 2Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartResident Evil Village

