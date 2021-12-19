an impossible trilogy that was one step away from not existing

On December 19, 2001, The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters., which would be the first installment of what remains the most ambitious fantasy trilogy ever shot. And surely the closest to the impossibility of carrying it out.

A project directed by a filmmaker who came from the gore, like Peter Jackson, a story that had been revealed as unadaptable to the big screen on numerous occasions, and a colossal production that became tortuous many times.

In times of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or in which the Harry Potter franchise continues to stretch as it can, it is hard to think that a work as enormous as Tolkien’s would not have reached the screens. But if he had not done so, it was because of the greatness of the project. Stanley Kubrick tried to pull it off, calling it “unadaptable”, and only a few minor Swedish TV movies and the most laudable animated attempts of the 1980s had ever tried.

In fact, when you take into account the factors that were working against Jackson and LOTR at the time, it is clear that the final fidelity and the great success, both commercial and critical, of this trilogy were nothing short of miraculous. Peter Jackson accomplished something nearly impossible, something that would probably never happen today for a ton of reasons.

An unknown director for the general public in front

It may seem that the Tolkien saga might seem like a juicy candy to the studios, but the producers of the late 90s and early 2000s did not see any commercial options in The Lord of the Rings. It was too long, complex, and timeless.

People on the street just weren’t expected to know the characters or be able to understand all that elven nonsense. A company like Disney can hardly be blamed for saying, according to Fran Walsh, that “fantasy movies don’t make money.”

It is absolutely vital to take the time into account. It was the last years of the 1990s when Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh were trying to sell their dream project: an adaptation of The Lord of the Rings by Tolkien, shot entirely in Jackson’s native New Zealand, who knew that there would have all the diversity of settings necessary to bring Middle-earth to life. There was still a couple of years to go before the 2000 release of Bryan Singer’s X-Men, which should be seen as the starting point of the modern superhero film genre, and even longer for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, which would cement the films. of superheroes as blockbuster material in 2002. Ultimately, the geek advent was a long way off.

That Jackson was the one proposing the project didn’t help either. Today, we associate Jackson with epic films, whether they are beloved as LOTR or more or less successful, but at the time, the director had made only one movie in America. It was The Frighteners (1996), a charmingly silly horror comedy that supposed The latest live-action starring role for Michael J. Fox. Today, that movie has a kind of cult following, but in 1996 it went more or less unnoticed, losing money to Universal.

His first feature film, Bad Taste, is a $ 25,000 sci-fi comedy in which lumpy aliens attack New Zealand and blow up several people. The second movie, Meet the Feebles, is a legendarily gross and rude puppet movie, caricaturing the Muppets. He then produced the zombie comedy Braindead, which is arguably the bloodiest and most mythical film in the gore comic genre ever made.

This is the guy who was later given over $ 280 million to direct a simultaneous film trilogy of The Lord of the Rings.

One more production that lasts

It is no wonder, then, that Jackson faced a complete lack of interest from most American studios when he tried to present it and never received a response from the vast majority of the venues to which it was presented. Others like Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax expressed interest, but with important caveats: They wanted me to tell the whole story in the context of a single movie. Weinstein, in fact, threatened that if Jackson couldn’t make LOTR as one movie, he would buy the rights and have Shakespeare in Love director John Madden direct the resulting disaster. Good thing it never happened.

It wasn’t until Jackson brought the film to his last chance, New Line Cinema, where he found a study. This is how he put it in an interview with Indiewire:

And we put all this pretense that this project was highly sought after [risas], which is complete shit. And we went to the New Line office at the end of that week, and the credit ultimately goes to Bob Shaye, who was the head of New Line at the time. He looked at the roll and said, “You know, what I don’t understand is why you want to make two movies.” And we think, “Oh, here we go. He is going to try to make us make a movie now. The same history”. But the next thing he said was: “Why make two movies when there are three books? Why not make three movies? ” And that was how he took on the project.

Finally, against all odds, Jackson was going to get his chance to do a Lord of the Rings trilogy. But how does something that many consider to be unadaptable fit in?

With an unadaptable script

Much of the credit for the success of The Lord of the Rings is usually attributed to Jackson as a director, or to the elecon, or to the visual effects work of the New Zealand company Weta Workshop. Instead, one aspect that is most often neglected is the work of Jackson, Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Stephen Sinclair taking the mountain of fantastic literature, written by Tolkien over 12 years (in which the author’s worldview evolved significantly), and turn it into a story that is easier to digest and understand on screen.

To make LOTR flow like a proper cinematic trilogy, Jackson and company carried out a major narrative surgery, excising entire subplots, rationalizing and condensing characters. In the process, they came up with what is rightly considered one of the most successful literary adaptations of all time, preserving the spirit of the original material and discarding elements that would have held back the movies.

For example, Jackson and his screenwriters realized how poorly served Arwen’s character was in Tolkien’s original material, which only appears twice in the books as little more than a showcase. So they killed two birds with one stone, combining her character with others from the book, not only to make her more active participant in the war for Middle-earth, but also to enrich her decision (and Aragorn’s inner confusion) to choose a life. mortal instead of sailing west to live in happiness.

Subplots such as the trip to Tom Bombadil’s house were also removed.. They were criticized decisions, but today they are seen as coherent.

And thanks to this, today, two decades later, we can continue to enjoy a trilogy that has aged to perfection, and that continues to be an ode to cinema just waiting for the new series that will now take Amazon Prime Video to the big screen. .

