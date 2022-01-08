Andrew Garfield explains why he returned to play Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield He spent much of 2021 denying that he was included in the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. He even recorded videos mocking the recurring rumors. In addition, he assured everyone who wanted to listen to him that he had not received “any calls” from Sony or Marvel. But now, with the central mystery of the superhero movie success story revealed, the actor can now tell about his experience. And do it also, from the amazement caused by the euphoria that woke up among his fans his return to the spider suit.

This is one of the great revivals of the year 2021. Especially after Marc Webb’s duology The Amazing Spider-Man was interrupted in the middle of the box office disaster of the second part. The possibilities of a closing trilogy with Garfield at the helm, were left up in the air. Shortly after, the appearance of a third incarnation of the hero, this time at the hands of Marvel, further complicated things for the actor. Much more, when the partnership between the studio and Sony had as its point of interest the interpretation of Tom holland.

For that reason, Garfield’s return was not only a surprise, but one of the strengths of Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the actor, it was about the opportunity he dreamed of not only to reprise his role. Also, of finish a long journey in a smart and bold way. His brief but substantial appearance in the third film of the Watts trilogy was an unexpected twist that sparked unusual interest. Made the star of fashion and with Sony groping for possibilities on the character, the future is bright for Garfield.

Andrew Garfield and his return to the spider world

Seven years after the second Spider-Man movie reboot was over, Garfield’s return came as a surprise. As the same actor commented for Variety, it was also an opportunity that he appreciates and that, for now, he wants to explore.

“I didn’t expect to have a conversation again about the possibility of playing Peter Parker. I was very excited to be a fan again, ”Garfield said. But I got a call from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. I couldn’t refuse. It sounded incredibly funny, spiritual, mind-blowing, and interesting.. On a basic level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of ​​seeing three Spider-Man in the same frame was enough. ”

“The field was very, very tempting,” he continued in the interview. “They said: You played this character in your own way. What would you like to explore if you had a chance? If you were thrown into this other universe and faced with this younger you when you were older, how would you respond? “

Marvel’s creative team was especially interested in understand what Garfield wanted to explore with his return. The actor made it clear from the beginning that his great interest was the reunion of all versions of Spider-Man. A moment in which each of the actors were part of the same family. Or at least, they had a fraternal relationship. Something that was achieved flawlessly on screen.

“We talk a lot about tutoring. We talk about the Brotherhood and what it is to be the oldest, youngest and middle brother (…) The character is isolated in his emotional and physical experience. But what happens when that loneliness suddenly opens up and you realize that there are other siblings going through exactly the same thing? It was a spiritual journey and also, of course, a lot of fun ”.

Of course, the on-screen result was an emotional experience that dazzled fans and thrilled critics. With the possibility that Garfield can reprise his role in full and that his story continues, the film seems to be the mouthwatering of something else. Perhaps the most insistent wish of all Spider-Verse fans today.

