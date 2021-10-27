animals with senses of rhythm

Humans tend to believe that we are the only animals capable of many things. However, sometimes nature surprises us. For example, we might think that we are the only ones with sense of rhythm. But no. The case of cockatoos is well known, capable of following the rhythm of the music while executing sympathetic choreographies. And there are also species that are great at singing. It is the case of singing monkeys whose capabilities have just been described in a study published in Current Biology by scientists from the University of Turin and the Max Planck Institute.

It is a kind of endangered lemur, the Indri indri. At the moment, it is the only primate in which this sense of rhythm has been observed. Not counting humans, of course. Although those responsible for the investigation believe that there could still be some other species with their gift undiscovered.

The problem is that, perhaps, they could be endangered animals, like Indri himself. And that is serious; Well, as these scientists explain in a press release, if we don’t hurry, we could be left forever without the pleasure of listening to their songs.

What is the sense of rhythm?

This is a question we must ask ourselves before talking about cockatoos or song monkeys. Actually, it is not a sense, like the sight, taste or touch, for instance.

The sense of rhythm is not just another sense, like sight, taste or touch

Yes, it tends to depend on some senses, such as hearing, although there are cases as famous as Ludwig van Beethoven, who continued to compose great musical works in the twilight of his life despite his deafness. But the sense of rhythm is something different from those senses. It is the name that defines the ability of some people to follow a rhythm with a specific frequency, without getting lost. Some people do better than others, but in general all humans can do it. About.

The question is also what rhythm is. It could be defined in many ways, but in general it refers to the quality by which, in a succession of sounds and silences, the time intervals always follow the same proportion. Thus, although they are interpreted to different speeds, the result is always recognizable. In fact, there are songs that exploit just that in just one. For example, in some versions of Bella Ciao there is a moment when the melody is repeated several times, faster and faster. What is known as the tempo is sped up, but the pattern of sounds and silences remains constant, with the same proportion.

Now, what does this have to do with animals? It is well known that there are many who make calls similar to songs, especially to mate. The best known are the birds, but they also do some primates. But do you have a sense of rhythm when you sing? That is precisely what the authors of this study wanted to know.

Single Singers Karaoke

Filippo Carugati

To carry out their work, these scientists compiled recordings of the songs of 20 groups of indri lemurs, made up of a total of 39 animals. In this way, they were able to observe several very curious qualities about these singing monkeys.

Singing monkeys use musical devices such as ‘ritardando’

For example, that families used to sing together. like when you get together with your family to sing Christmas carols on Christmas Eve. Maybe not the finest in the world, maybe not everyone has the best sense of rhythm, but more or less remains.

Something very interesting is that they used musical resources such as ritardando. This refers to when the speed at which the melody is played is gradually reduced. It can occur at any point in the song, but it is common especially at the end. In the history of cinema there is a very famous example of ritardando in the western The dead had a priceby Sergio Leone. In the film there is a duel scene in which the moment of the shooting is marked with a chime engraved on a pocket watch. When I’m done, they can shoot. The song, composed by the Italian composer Ennio Morricone, has a ritardando right at the end, so that a great tension is generated when seeing that little by little the melody slows down, until it fades.

Singing monkeys do too. In addition, they saw that males and females sing the same melodies with different times, but keeping the rhythm.

All of this strongly attracted the attention of researchers, as the last common ancestor between indri lemurs and humans lived ago 77.5 million years. Therefore, it could be that the sense of rhythm in both species had evolved separately. But there may also be more in the same situation.

The dance of the cockatoos

Among birds it is more common to detect melodies that show their sense of rhythm. But they don’t just sing. There are also those who dance. It is the case of cockatoos like Snowball, a copy of Eleonora cockatoo who has starred in two studies on his ability to dance.

The first was published in 2009. In it, it was observed that the animal was perfectly capable of following the rhythm dancing without the need for training, so it could be said that it had a innate sense of rhythm. This is important, as there are animals that can be trained to show a sense of rhythm. This is, for example, the case of a famous Thai orchestra made up of elephants. But that is another song, never better said.

The second study, published in 2019, looked at Snowball’s reaction to two ’80s classics: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, by Cindy Lauper, y Another One Bites the Dust, de Queen. They saw that not only did he move to the beat of the music, but he also had his own dance steps. He choreographed the songs with movements such as raising his leg, shaking and turning his head or wiggling in a semicircle, always coordinated and synchronized with the melody.

In short, the singing monkeys, like indri lemurs, and cockatoos together they could form a good party. The former sing, the latter dance, and human beings marvel at how fascinating nature can be.