another highly anticipated character won’t be in the movie

Every day there are fewer days until the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home and expectations continue to rise. In parallel, more and more rumors appear and leaks continue about possible characters that will be in the film. The two most anticipated: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield repeating their respective versions of Peter Parker. But many also expect the introduction of Miles Morales to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The possible presence of Morales as a future Spider-Man has been tempting since Back Home, released in 2017. But he never had any prominence in either the first or the second installment. With all the rumors that circulated in recent days and after the premiere of the first trailer of Spider-Man: A new universe 2, where the character does have an important weight, the question returns: will we see him, now, in No way home?

The answer, much to the regret of Kevin Feige, has answered it Phil Lord and Christopher millerProducers of the highly successful animated Spider-Man series. Apparently they have already seen the movie and confirm that will not be present, nor will we see a version of some parallel universe where Miles Morales is already the arachnid superhero.

But as it usually is in these cases, they leave the door open. And by the way they give even more hope to see – at least – other characters from previous films in Spider-Man: no way home. “Everyone is part of the spider-verse, they said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Tom Holland wants a Miles Morales movie, even if we don’t see him in ‘Spider-Man: no way home’

In recent statements, Tom holland I reflected that maybe it was time to leave Peter Parker behind, after the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home. He argued that making a trilogy is a good way to bring the character to life within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, already established, give way to new generations.

He commented that he would love to see a movie dedicated to Miles Morales as the next version of Spider-Man. His statements aroused all kinds of reactions from Marvel fans. The producer of the films, Amy pascal, went into crisis control mode saying in another interview that they are planning a new superhero trilogy with Tom Holland. But hours later sources from Sony Pictures argued that nothing is certain yet.

Be that as it may, with or without Miles Morales, Spider-Man: no way home has raised an expectation that we have not seen since Avengers: Endgame. The film opens on December 16 in cinemas around the world.

