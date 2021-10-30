Apple explains why Macs don’t have Face ID yet

The launch of the new MacBook Pro has once again put an old claim from users on the table: Why isn’t Apple implementing Face ID on Macs? For years there has been speculation about the arrival of facial recognition technology to computers on the block, but it has not yet materialized.

In fact, the buzz about the possible arrival of Face ID to part of the Mac family was revived with the first rumors – later confirmed – of the inclusion of a notch in the laptops presented last week. However, the expectation was quickly liquefied when it was known that in the notch included in the upper part of the screen there is only one webcam with 1080p resolution.

Apple does not typically provide public explanations about why it includes or removes certain features from its devices. But this time a couple of executives have clarified the scores regarding two issues in particular: the absence of Face ID and touch screens on their computers.

The journalist Joanna Stern, of The Wall Street Journal, inquired about the absence of facial recognition in the new MacBook Pros; the response he received was far from the best crafted. Tom boger, vice president of iPad and Mac product marketing, said the company finds it more convenient to implement Touch ID —The fingerprint unlocking— because users’ hands are already on the keyboard. A clearly weak argument, but it is the only official answer to a common question from users.

Not Just Face ID, Apple Also Clarifies Why There Are No Macs With Touchscreens

In addition to inquiring about the absence of Face ID, Stern was internalized in the lack of a touchscreen Mac. In this case the respondent was John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering at Cupertino. “We make the world’s best touchcomputer on an iPad. It’s fully optimized for that. And the Mac is fully optimized for indirect input; and we haven’t really felt a reason to change that,” he explained.

The explanation around touchscreens has more sustenance than mentioned in relation to Face ID. A Mac with multitouch support would be unnecessary internal competition that could hurt iPad sales, and it stands to reason that Apple doesn’t want to sacrifice its tablet’s capabilities. Even though, beyond its merits, it has failed to establish it as a definitive alternative to a computer.