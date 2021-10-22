Apple TV + bets on a solid and suspenseful story

While science fiction productions marked by action have been released in recent months, Apple TV + puts on the table a more weighted story. Invasion does not meet the spectacularity of explosions, nor does it describe a huge universe as the first part of Dune does (Denis Villeneuve, 2021). In Invasión almost everything is more subtle, earthly, causing the eyes not to go with the fireworks but rather to stay with the human drama that it describes. And it’s already available on Apple TV +.

Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the writers and executive producers, conceptualized a series of ten episodes with a sustained narrative rhythm. The viewer who approaches thinking that they will find action and entertainment, because it is a science fiction production, may feel a little strange through the chapters. But if you stay, you may find those details that reveal so many peculiarities of the human condition in the series’ low rhythm. In Invasion, the aliens are just a vehicle to exploit the wits and horror that can come from humans.

Why is this important? Many of the most outstanding productions of recent years have a strong action and spectacular resources. The explosions, the chases, or the recreation of impressive stellar environments, easily seduce the audience. It makes sense: how can you not be curious about the unknown or areas that cannot be reached? However, in Invasion much of this appears occasionally, balancing the tension that is woven between the protagonists.

Invasion: four stories in one

The rhythm of the story is set by the polyphony of the stories. Invasion stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Shiori Kutsuna and Billy Barratt. Through them four stories are developed that are integrated under the same idea: the world is being invaded by an unknown species; so unknown that the scriptwriters did not rush to reveal more details about these entities. All a success of the production of Apple TV +.

This last decision invites the viewer to get closer to the stories, to try to understand what happens with one and the other, without forgetting the end of Invasion: the Earth is in danger. Under this idea, the actors respond in a remarkable way; especially its protagonists: Anderson, Farahani, Kutsuna and Barratt offer a variety of registers that enrich everything that happens because they facilitate different emotional journeys. While some productions travel to other planets, Invasion reminds that interaction with others is also a journey.

Therefore, at some point the series seems to ask whoever sees the following question: who is more dangerous, among those who arrived or who sleeps on the other side of the bed or is it the classmate? Global traumas, such as that reference to September 11, 2001, the fear of the unknown, the responsibilities and decisions taken before the threat, are axes through which various themes are discussed that establish the story. While little is known about the aliens, the different faces of the protagonists are gradually being discovered.

Diversity over spectacularity

Trevante Ward, played by Shamier Anderson, represents a cliché in American narratives: the soldier trying to return home after the aftermath of September 11, 2001. The detail? Home is not a physical space but the affection of his wife. Through it, it is told that warlike tension that runs through part of American society but that, beyond specific aspects, tells how complex it is to trust others, even in risky circumstances, and serves to present the search of all : What is home when no place in the world is safe?

Ward offers one of the most prominent transformations in Invasion, with a sequence that seems almost a manifesto by the writers: the soldier giving up his weapon to save a handful of lives. As the series progresses, each person’s searches begin to integrate them with others. This is also the case with Barratt, who plays one of Invasion’s most poignant leads, Casper Morrow. Through a resource that recalls details from Stranger Things, Morrow has a strange connection to what threatens the earth. But the most dangerous thing for him, at first, is not that relationship but bullying.

Through him some seam of the series is discovered, since his relationship with the aliens is not entirely clear. If aliens can alter their shape and handle different elements, how do they get into the child’s mind? Invasion, as well as those questions, leaves different doors open. Within them are the roles of Farahani and Kutsuna. The richest weight of the story falls on them, with feminism, motherhood, love tensions and the representation of the LGTBIQ + community in complex circumstances.

And the threat?

If the extraterrestrials have not been discussed in depth so far, it is because Invasion does not offer more information about them. Although it would be convenient to have some more details, they are not missed. The mystery is logical and that is a merit of a story that does not recharge the story by giving them more spaces, but neither does it leave them aside: they are always “there.” Through the episodes the principle of the scriptwriters is upheld: the true value of this series is in the human stories, contextualized in an alien threat. In that sense, the Apple TV + production evokes some things from Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995) and Signs (M. Night Shyamalan, 2002)

All that mixing is produced without any oversight of photography and direction., with impeccable shots, close in several cases, to put the viewer in the anguish that the protagonists go through and make them uncomfortable when making decisions. Without being an explosive, spectacular series, Invasion gathers everything necessary to attract the audience. Thus, it is valid to suspect that not a few will claim to Apple TV + the second season that the story needs to continue shedding light on dark details and, especially, the human condition.