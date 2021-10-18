Apple Watch Series 7: unboxing and first impressions

The Apple Watch Series 7 has gone on sale, after a little more than a month of its presentation and we have had the opportunity to receive it, unbox and have our first impressions about the new generation of the smartwatch from the Cupertino company.

The differences are few with respect to the previous generation, in fact they are limited to two: a larger screen, an inch more, equivalent to around 20% more useful area when compared to the Series 6 and 50% more when compared to a Series 3. To achieve this they have reduced the edges by 40%.

Although the design of the is kept to devices of past years, the screen is active up to the curved edges, that is, some elements go to the limits, creating a curious effect of depth and that blurs the border between the case and the screen.

The second change, with respect to Apple Watch Series 6, is on fast charge. The Series 7 it is capable of loading 33% faster than previous versions. In fact you can get about 8 hours of autonomy in just 8 minutes, very useful to do a quick charge before sleeping.

But it can only be done if you use the charging cable with USB-C port. According to Apple’s product page, it has to be connected to a 20W adapter. But according to a new support document that the company published on Friday afternoon, the 15th, the adapter can be 5W to get the shit. fast. We will do tests and draw conclusions.

Apple Watch Series 7, the best smartwatch on the market, but without major evolutions

First impressions of the device are that its larger size is not annoying on the wrist and it definitely shows in day-to-day use, but it is not a significant change. Fast charging comes in handy, and the slightly larger screen comes in handy in certain situations. In terms of product performance, it is exactly the same as the Series 6.

In fact, if you have a Apple Watch Series 6 O Apple Watch Series 5, our initial recommendation is that it is not necessary to buy the new model. If you have an older device or have never owned a smartwatch, there is no product that comes close to it in terms of quality, utility and features that the device offers. Series 7. We recommend not buying the Apple Watch Series 3.

Pricing and availability

The Series 7 is already on sale in Spain, Mexico and the United States, and these are the prices:

Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm aluminio: 429 € / $399Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm aluminio: 459 € / $429Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm acero inoxidable: 729 € / $699Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm acero inoxidable: 779 € / $749Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm titanio: 829 € / $799Apple Watch Series 7 45 mm titanio: 879 € / $849