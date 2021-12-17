Apple would develop more components to depend less on third parties

The next plan Manzana would be to expand the number of proprietary components to implement in future versions of your devices, whether mobile or desktop. This is clear from the most recent report published by Mark Gurman in Bloomberg. Apparently, the Cupertino company wants reduce dependence on third parties When it comes to having key pieces for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac.

The aforementioned journalist, one of the most reliable when it comes to Apple news, indicates that those in the block opened a new office in Southern California and are hiring engineers to take over the task. He also mentions that the company would be recruiting employees experienced in modems and other types of wireless chips; and would even seek to attract talents currently working in Skyworks Y Broadcom.

If the latter is confirmed, we are not talking about a minor data. Why? Because Apple’s intention would be, precisely, to replace with its own developments at least a part of the components provided by these companies. If the information is true, the company led by Tim Cook would shake up its supplier structure.

It is worth noting that this is not the first version related to those of Cupertino, expanding the range of their own hardware in their devices. In November it was learned that Californians would be working with TSMC to develop a new 5G modem for the iPhone; a piece that could enter into mass production during 2023. Thus it seems inevitable that at some point —be it effectively next year or in 2024— Apple will let go of Qualcomm.

Apple would bet on more of its own chips in its future devices

While Skyworks and Broadcom would be the first to be targeted, there is no reason to think that Apple could stop there. These companies develop various internals for apple devices. If we only analyze the iPhone 13, based on this graph from Nikkei Asia, both provide “chips related to connectivity and radio frequency”. But Broadcom also takes care of components for the WiFi and Bluetooth connections; as well as integrated circuits for power management and LED drivers.

They may not be the most sophisticated components, but yes they have been the most problematic during the manufacture of Apple’s latest smartphone. Recall that this year those of Cupertino would have had to stop the production of the iPhone for the first time in a decade, due to its scarcity. All this motivated by several issues, from the cut in the use of energy in China and the blockages due to the coronavirus in Malaysia, to the bottlenecks due to the very high global demand for semiconductors.

If Apple makes progress in this plan of incorporating more of its own elements in the guts of its devices, it will most likely intend to no longer suffer from problems of this type. In addition, with the great experience it has achieved with the A (iPhone, iPad) and M (Mac) line processors, it is logical to think that the firm intends to achieve an even more optimized experience on its devices, closing ranks between hardware and software.

Also in Kirkwood student media