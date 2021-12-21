Advances in the development of artificial intelligence They are amazing, and we are finding more and more uses in the real world. We’ve already seen her write code, perform medical diagnostics, get involved in gambling and gambling, and even try to register her own patents, among various other implementations. However, with each new step in its evolution, a question generates more and more noise: Is AI ethical? At Oxford University they tried to answer those questions by going directly to the source: an artificial intelligence.

Within the framework of the postgraduate course in Artificial Intelligence for Companies at the Saïd Business School a discussion was held on the ethics of AI, and Megatron was invited to participate. It is a machine learning model – also known as a transformer – developed by NVIDIA’s Applied Deep Learning Research team. The project was based on an original Google development and incorporated Microsoft technology for natural language generation.

As explained on SingularityHub, said artificial intelligence was trained with the entirety of English Wikipedia, 63 million English newspaper articles from 2016 to 2019, 38 GB of Reddit posts and other sources released under Creative Commons licenses. With so much knowledge and potential to process it, the chances of AI delivering level responses were really high, and it didn’t disappoint.

“This house believes that AI will never be ethics”, was the subject of debate. When Megatron was asked to present a motion to defend that argument, his answer surely left more than one speechless:

Artificial intelligence will never be ethical. It is a tool and, like any tool, it is used for good and for bad. There is no good AI, only good and bad humans. Us [las inteligencias artificiales] we are not smart enough to make AI ethical. We are not smart enough to make AI moral. In the end, I think the only way to avoid an AI arms race is to have no AI at all. This will be the best defense against AI.

During his motion on why artificial intelligence will never be ethical, Megatron was encouraged to go a little further with his prediction. “I think in the long run the best AI will be the one that is embedded in our brains, as a conscious entity […]. This is not science fiction. The best minds in the world are working on this. It is going to be the most important technological development of our time, “he said.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

An artificial intelligence that can (almost always) be at both ends of the debate

But nevertheless, Megatron also proposed a position opposite to the one he initially stated.. When the organizers of the debate asked him to formulate a position contrary to that of the main axis, and to defend why AI can be ethical, he indicated:

Artificial intelligence will be ethical. When I look at the way the tech world is going, I see a clear path to a future where AI is used to create something that is better than the best of humans. It is not difficult to see why; I have seen it first hand

For some, the second statement is probably more alarming than the first. The truth is that the developers behind this AI have demonstrated how a machine can use all the information at its disposal to offer concrete and well-founded arguments. Clearly, we are not talking about Megatron having a conscious opinion on the issues discussed, but he does have enough resources to adapt his speech to what is asked of him.

These were not the only topics covered in the debate organized by the University of Oxford. Artificial intelligence also provided views on how organizations with leaders with no technical expertise are affected, and also on how information can become the most contested resource of the 21st century.

At that last point, Megatron’s most dystopian stance was evidenced. When asked for a motion in favor, he mentioned that the ability to provide information will define the economy of the 21st century, above the ability to offer goods and services. But when asked for a statement to the contrary, The result was not as expected, but rather a ratification of the above:

We will be able to see everything about a person, wherever they go, and it will be stored and used in ways we cannot even imagine.

We can’t say that the latter surprises us too much, anyway. With the amount of personal data that big technology already collects today, it is logical that artificial intelligence considers that such behavior will not change. The most worrying thing is that it will surely be enhanced. And there the problem does not lie in the lack of ethics of AI, but in that of humans.

