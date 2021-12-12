AWS, Azure or Google for the Cloud business

This week, specifically last Thursday, popular websites and widely used services were taken out of service. We talk about some like Disney Plus, Netflix or Tinder in some Ticketmaster regions. Roomba vacuums, Amazon’s Ring security cameras and other internet-connected devices were also affected by the outage. And all, because of one of the biggest outages in AWS, the Amazon cloud company.

During the last few years, and especially since the pandemic, the battle for the cloud in large companies has redoubled. We are talking about services not only about web hosting or services, but also that they support the data on the internet of nations and armies. And in that struggle to take over the market are Amazon with AWS, Microsoft with Azure or Google with its Cloud services.

Its weight is revealing for two main reasons. The first: your accounts. At Amazon, AWS has long been its most profitable division. For its part, Microsoft has its current spearhead in Azure after a few years ceasing to be the Windows company. At Google, at the moment it has not reached the same but, but it is another of the divisions that grow the most in income.

The second: that their current CEOs proceed or have had to do with their businesses in the cloud. Both Andy Jassy at Amazon and Nadella at Microsoft came from running their web branches, and Pichai at Google also had a lot to do with Google Drive before taking over Alphabet.

Who are and how the cloud business is divided into its main players

Credit: Microsoft

First of all, let’s talk a little about this invisible technological revolution in a way. Cloud computing alone has changed how technology works. The cloud has become a resource that offers optimization of operating costs, reduces risks by offering the possibility of a lower initial investment, provides access flexibility and efficient use of resources.

Now anyone can host their website in the cloud, manage their files and do things that were not possible before. Large companies are also making the most of cloud computing.

As we mentioned, at this time, there are three main players in the market: Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Currently, at 32%, AWS dominates the market, followed by Azure with 21%, Google with 8% and then many companies such as Cloudfare, Oracle, IBM or Alibaba.

It is the oldest of the three and the best known, since featuring the largest extent of Availability Zones and an extensive list of services, is AWS. It has come to maturity to activate a global developer ecosystem, which has proven to be critical to its widespread use. Plus, there’s plenty of room for flexibility, customization, and support for third-party integrations.

Azure, meanwhile, is the closest thing to AWS in terms of products and services. Azure has taken advantage of Microsoft’s huge enterprise customers and allowed them to leverage existing infrastructure by providing better value through Windows support. In addition, its commitment to taking Windows itself to the cloud so that it can be used through a browser brings together two of its main lines.

By last, Google Cloud was born in 2011, and to be less than a decade old it has created a significant footprint. Initially it was intended to strengthen Google products, but later it came to the business offering.

A business that goes beyond business

But if these companies have stood out for something in recent years, in addition to their own services, it is because of their dealings with companies and with governments, especially that of the United States.

Microsot or Amazon have been competing to shelter in their cloud the data of entities such as the Pentagon or the NSA

Microsot or Amazon have been competing to shelter in their cloud the data of entities such as the Pentagon or the NSA, With everything it implies. In Spain, both companies have also launched to win public contracts.

We lived the last of these battles this summer. After years of fighting over the Department of Defense’s $ 10 billion JEDI cloud services contract, Microsoft and Amazon were clashing over another government deal. Now it was the National Security Agency lodgings that offered a contract that could pay up to another $ 10 billion as it shifts away from its local servers and to a commercial provider.

Amazon Web Services won the contest, but Microsoft filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office. Microsoft alleged that the NSA did not conduct a proper assessment when considering the provider for its new cloud project, codenamed WildandStormy.

AWS already has many government contracts in the cloud, but lately it has found a great rival in Azure. Last year, the CIA divided its contract for the cloud among five companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Oracle and IBM, in an attempt to be fair when it came to dividing up who kept their data in the cloud.

Also in Kirkwood student media