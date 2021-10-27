Barry Sonnenfeld’s ‘The Addams Family’ movies are second to none

If in a film saga with the same managers in all its installments there are pluses and minuses, imagine the level fluctuations that we can find when the films about certain characters have no relationship between them with respect to their creative team. Thus, with The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway (Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, 2021) slated for billboards around the world, we’re tempted to say which ones you think are the best about the craziest family clan of the seventh art. And we feel sorry for the Monsters (Ed Haas and Norm Liebmann, 1964-1966).

As you know, Wednesday Addams and company were devised by cartoonist Charles Ditto in 1938 for The New Yorker magazine. Later, the ABC television series arrived, developed by David Levy, curiously, the same years as The Monster Family on CBS, which achieved a greater audience as an original creation. Hanna-Barbera’s animated series about the Addams (Levy, 1973) was released later; and the feature film for the small screen as a sequel to the first adaptation, entitled Halloween with the Addams Family (Dennis Steinmetz, 1977).

Until Barry Sonnenfeld came along

But the grim clan was not seen in theaters until the New Yorker Barry Sonnenfeld decided to make the leap from directing to photography with him in 1991. For the costumes of this film, Ruth Myers (LA Confidential) was nominated for an Oscar; actress Anjelica Huston (Dubliners: The Dead), to the Golden Globe for her stupendous Morticia Addams; Richard Macdonald (The Cover), for Best Production Design at the BAFTAs; and Fern Buchner (Eduardo Scissorhands), Katherine James (Death among the flowers) and Kevin Haney (Life sentence), to the best makeup and hairstyling also at the British Academy Awards.

The second animated series (Bill Matheny, 1992-1993) was produced by the Hanna-Barbera studios also from the success of the new feature length, and the filmmaker repeated with The Addams Family: The Tradition Continues (1993). This time, Ken Adam (The Footprint) and Marvin March (California Suite) could sneak into the Oscar nominations for their artistic direction; and they insisted with Anjelica Huston at the Golden Globes and, at the BAFTAs, with makeup artists and hairdressers, who were joined by Fred C. Blau Jr. (With Air: Convicts on the air).

The insurmountable diptych on the Addams family

What seems difficult to argue is that Barry Sonnenfeld’s two films about the Addams are light years away from both the earlier and later approaches. And this is due to an exceptional mix of talents since the director was in full use of his creative faculties, as never before in his career behind the cameras, which includes the first three installments of Men in Black (1997-2012), How to conquer Hollywood (1995) or Wild Wild West ( 1999).

Its flawless planning and energetic staging in The Addams Family and its continuation accentuate the virtues of the rest of their collaborators, who give their best in their respective departments. From Richard Macdonald and Ken Adam and their splendidly baroque production design, to Marc Shaiman’s (Misery) inspired and playful Danny Elfman soundtrack, to the lavish cast.

With an imposing Anjelica Huston, a spirited Raul Julia (The kiss of spider women), a histrionic Christopher Lloyd (Return to the future), a glacial and captivating Christina Ricci (Sleepy Hollow) and a correct Jimmy Workman (Better … impossible) as Morticia, Gómez, Fetid, Wednesday and Pugsley Addams, Judith Malina (Awakenings) and Carol Kane (Annie Hall) playing Grandma Addams, Carel Struycken (Doctor Sleep) across the height of Lurch, Dana Ivey (Home Alone 2) and Dan Hedaya (The Usual Suspects) as Margaret and Tully Alford, Elizabeth Wilson (The Birds) and a splendid Joan Cusack (Arlington Road) as Abigail Craven and Debbie Jellinsky.

The determining factor in the two Barry Sonnenfeld films

But what is absolutely decisive for Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family and its sequel to rise as the best thing about the morbid clan is the scripts written by Caroline Thompson (Nightmare Before Christmas) y Larry Wilson (Beetlejuice) on the one hand y Paul Rudnick (In and Out) for another. What gloriously insane situations, what wonderful dialogue.

David Levy’s original adaptation was funny; the later feature film, somewhat shabby; the Hanna-Barbera series, as bland as The New Addams Family (1998-1999); the movie it came from, The Addams Family: The Reunion (Dave Payne, 1998), a disgraceful horror; And, if in the first animated by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon (2019) something interesting could be scratched, the second, The Great Escape, does not hit the humorous target even once.

And, while these works are of a more or less burdensome softness and a scant or relative sharpness, both Barry Sonnenfeld’s films contain ghoulish wit, bad satirical slime and hilarious surrealism completely irresistible. That they would not be effective without the lucid audiovisual composition of the director and the priceless work of the actors. The following proposals about the Addams family should go this way. We’ll see if Tim Burton and screenwriters Alfred Gough and Miles Millar hit Wednesday (2022) on Netflix.