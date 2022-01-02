Betty White dies at 99, a TV and film icon

Betty white, one of the most mythical and longest-lived actresses in Hollywood has died at the age of 99 at home. He was a few weeks away from reaching 100 years old, his birthday would have been January 17. His passing has been reported by TMZ.

The journey as an actress of Betty white started in 1939, but became especially famous in her role as Rose nylund in the series The golden girls, which aired from 1985 to 1992. Also on Life with Elizabeth aired between 1953 and 1955. She is the woman with the longest career on American television.

Betty white was nominated twenty times for awards Emmy and won seven times. She was also a candidate four times for the Golden Globes. The filmography of the actress is extensive, both in film and on television. The reasons for his death have not been disclosed, for now.

Betty White: a career full of successes

The first film in which Betty White participated was in Tempest over Washington (Advise & Consent), released in 1962. She was active on the big screen until 2019, in which she participated as voices in Toy Story 4. In total, she has 30 films to her backs.

But where he really had a career of absolute recognition was on the small screen. His first big role was in the sitcom Life with Elizabeth, in which he had the main role for 65 episodes between 1953 and 1955. Later between 1973 and 1977 he had a leading role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show that earned him two Emmy Awards.

In 1983 Betty White also became the first woman to win an Emmy for hosting a TV show, which was previously reserved for men only. Before participating in The Golden Girls, she acted in series such as Mama’s Family, Hospital and Who sends who ?.

1976: “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”: Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight.

Following her stint on The Golden Girls, Betty White was active with guest roles on a number of series, including Suddenly susan, Yes dear o The practitioners. He also reprized his role as Rose nylund in the single season spinoff called The Golden Palace, and in two additional series where the character appears: Empty Nest and Nurses, both take place in Miami.

In 2006 she joined the American novel Beauty and Power as Anne Douglas for 22 episodes. She also has a recurring role on Boston Legal from 2005 to 2008, repeating a role she began on The Practice in 2004. Betty White’s 100th birthday will be celebrated in a special television broadcast scheduled to air on January 17, 2022. called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration.

Betty White did a lot of work for the care and health of animals and pets. He worked with various organizations, including the Los Angeles Zoo Commission, the Morris Animal Foundation, the Foundation in favor of African wildlife and the Actors & Others for Animals Foundation.

