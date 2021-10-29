Between imposture and incoherence

We knew that one of the last terrible events of the episode “Thirst” (10×03) was not going to remain that way for the sake of verisimilitude in this season of American horror story (Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, since 2011). But the scriptwriters have waited until “Winter Kills” (10×06), the sixth in the series directed by John J. Gray (9-1-1) and the last of the first story of Double Feature, to fulfill its obligation.

And they do it by spreading the weird vibe of Provincetown a little bit more, involving all this town on the coast, and not resisting a satire of political provincialism that we owe to Falchuk’s own script (American Horror Stories) and the usual Manny Coto (Dexter). Not to mention some sly snooters for Hollywood, albeit with less wit than Leslie Grossman’s Ursula Khan lines (Nip / Tuck, with the blow of a scalpel) in the third chapter.

On the other hand, nothing like the dangerous rift that ensues to remind us of what it means to raise crows. But what also reminds us, with as much intensity as after the horrifying manipulation of “Gaslight” (10×05), are those films with some disturbing psychopathic child or possessed by an unspeakable evil; from The prophecy (Richard Donner, 1976) to The orphan (Jaume Collet-Serra, 2009). A kind of villainy which, by the way, does not abound in American horror story.

When ‘American Horror Story’ gets closer to imposture

Visual planning that John J. Gray has prepared for “Winter Kills”, with the precise montage of Julia Franklin (Transparent), Lisa Trulli (The Politician) and newcomer Jared Siess, is all the dynamics it takes so as not to get bored and provide the essential feeling of haste, the same feeling that certain characters experience. And he insists on fast motion with the use of the environment, which continues to surprise us because of its amplitude, to underline the gothic restlessness that they wish to convey to us and infect us.

The one that’s supposed to be the great showdown of this section in the season of American horror story it is short, too simple and therefore a bit disappointing. The eloquent Belle Noir or Sarah Cunningham by Frances Conroy (Six feet underground) deserved something more elaborate; and its staging, which welcomes the counterpoint of Mac Quayle’s classic soundtrack (Ratched) and slow motion nonetheless, touch the imposture.

To the penultimate turn that heralded the family disagreement of which we spoke above, on the other hand, does not lack logic at all. Above all, with the antecedent of Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s Alma Gardner (It: Chapter 2) regarding his poor mother, Doris (Lily Rabe), in “Gaslight.” But it suffers from the same drawback as the previous attack: you can almost see the seams. And the practically indifferent reactions of the survivors do not help to change this.

A loose and incoherent ending

At the beginning of the epilogue, Brad Falchuk and Manny Coto retaliate in their own way, in the fictional narrative, with one of the endemic problems of their country. Another current breath not much different but on a small scale than the social issues they delve into during American Horror Story: Cult (2017). Then the charming Alma continues her congruent path to the musical peak.

However, with the closing scene two unpleasant things happen that this final episode of Double Feature definitely slacks. One of them is its impertinent resemblance to that of the stupid “Drive In” (1×03) from American Horror Stories (Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, since 2021). And the other, which involves an obvious inconsistency for the discretion that was defended in Provincetown. Let’s hope the writers don’t need the black pills to wrap up the other half of season 10 in greater lucidity.

