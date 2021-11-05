Blade Runner : A tribute to the original work

If there is something surprising about the animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus (2021), it is its ability to encompass and summarize a larger universe. Based directly on the film Blade Runner (1982) by Ridley Scott, the series shows its ambition from its first scenes. And lor it does through simple reference resources that cover not only one of the foundational science fiction films; also the famous story Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep ?, by Philip K. Dick. From that perspective, the series begins its journey through the version of a dystopian world that finds its deepest point in production.

Scott’s Blade Runner showed an unsettling perspective on a future where artificial intelligence is an ambiguous element of social architecture. He did it through the codification of the meaning of life, the existence and the corruption of the idea of ​​mechanical creation. The film, conceived in the middle of a time of discourse changes and a radiant conception of the dystopian, still surprising. The script by a very young Hampton Fancher managed to endow the universe of Philip K. Dick with a bitter sense of transcendence. His characters move between the confusion of their own nature and the conception of uncertainty. Halfway between machines and creatures created for pleasure and exploitation, the Blade Runner replicants embodied a kind of total uprooting.

The same happened with Blade Runner 2049, the late sequel to the classic that made its way to the movies from director Denis Villeneuve. The film questioned the spiritual tear of technology in favor of man’s identity. Like its predecessor, it is full of a hidden symbolism, wrapped in all kinds of interpretations; but above all, a perception about the future halfway through melancholy and dystopia in its purest form. With his new take on replicants – more compliant, more unsettling – the premise shifted into some fearsome darkness. Featuring a villain whose evil hides under some indifference, the plot summed up the philosophy of individuality and an almost suffering fatalism.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus picks up the baton and with astonishing ambition goes further. Set seventeen years before the Ridley Scott film, the series directed by Shin’ichirō Watanabe, Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama is a tribute. But also an independent production that asks its own questions. Again, there is a latent darkness in the Blade Runner universe. Also a painful and formal journey through the conception of time and the layers of meaning on its mere existence. The series is a brilliant piece of animation that recreates the ambitious condition of pain for life and identity. It also moves with simplicity towards approaches that have already been made in the movies and that this time are carefully held in a single common thread.

For better or for worse, Blade Runner: Black Lotus is the daughter of a much more elaborate and complex premise than its plot. And that can make it look simple, even if it isn’t. In reality, Blade Runner is a profound expression about humanity, the breaking of faith and hope. An idea that duology has already analyzed and that the series analyzes from one of its edges.

‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’, a journey into silence

As a narrative, Blade Runner: Black Lotus leaves some questions that seem to be part of the new mythology. They also refer to the small pieces of information from Scott’s film, which moves to the periphery without being a tribute. For Shin’ichirō Watanabe, the notion of good and evil is intertwined with something more subtle; create consistent layers that support the series as a small structure. Again, the premise of Blade Runner it is analyzed from several questions at the same time. What are we? How do we understand each other and in what way does the line of collective memory make us ideal of the human as a joint idea?

For the occasion, Shin’ichirō Watanabe creates a slow and measured background that embraces his characters in a mysterious way. A girl with no name, a search in the shadows of a ruthless city. More eloquent and less philosophical than Villeneuve’s version, Blade Runner: Black Lotus regards Scott’s work as essential. And he does so from a resigned anachronism and almost close to existential boredom that moves by its nuances.

Elle, protagonist and central character of the series, wakes up without memories. From the first sequence, the script makes it clear that this void has a weight and also a meaning. And it’s not about anything as simple as finding the memory or his past on a journey through a hostile world. Blade Runner: Black Lotus, has a deep sense of emptiness and fear. Also, a fast and structured conception of what Blade Runner hinted at in the movies. What is life like in the midst of a ruthless future that ultimately embraces cruelty as a cultural requirement?

Again, the Blade Runner paradox is there and manifests itself through futuristic speculation through an ethical and moral border. The insistence on the replicants’ ability to “feel” reworks the understanding of their nature. And Blade Runner: Black Lotus questions it in a way that could be simple, except for the evolution of the plot. What in the first chapter it seems like a desperate search, in the second he has a desperate and pessimistic air. Between the two, fiction is in search of emotion. And although he does not always achieve it, he does reach a feeling of pure hopelessness that is perhaps the center of the story.

Some loose pieces

Shin’ichirō Watanabe managed to create with Cowboy Bebop a conception about the absurd, hopelessness and the search for identity that is still current. It is clear that this vision has some parallels with the first chapters of Blade Runner: Black Lotus. However, perhaps the series declines when it depends entirely on its animation – rigid and sometimes flat – and mo on its proposal.

In fact, one of the lowest points of the series is precisely that inability of the visual section to achieve the plot ambitions. An inequality that becomes more and more evident and ends up weighing down the most spectacular and significant moments of the narrative. All in all, Blade Runner: Black Lotus is a constant reinvention of a greater universe. One that makes it clear that this anguishing and very human quality of being and existing posed by cinematographic duology has much to give. And that we will probably see more of it in the future.