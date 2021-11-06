BMW removes touchscreens in some cars due to lack of chips

The semiconductor crisis affects a really wide range of sectors and companies. Among so many industries with difficulties to produce – and meet delivery expectations – is the automotive industry. Across the world, automakers have had to tighten their belts or opt for alternatives to try to get around the hurdles of chip shortages. In this context there is a unique situation with BMW, which confirmed that he’s removing touchscreens on some of his cars.

The German brand made the decision to withdraw multi-touch functions to reduce the use of missing components, and at the same time not slow down the production of the vehicles in question. The measure would be temporary, but BMW would compensate affected customers with a $ 500 cut in the price of their car.

The BMW models that will lose touch controls in their infotainment system will be the X5, X6, X7, Z4, 3 Series and 4 Series. In the latter case, the Coupé, Convertible and Grand Coupé versions are included, but not the i4. This means that the electric sedans introduced in the middle of this year will continue to reach users with touch screens.

BMW will once again trust the iDrive system 100% for the affected models

With chip shortages still hitting hard around the world, BMW’s may be an unsympathetic decision, but one that the company deems necessary. Models that lose touchscreens will depend on iDrive again to control all the options that appear on the panel. It is the wheel that BMW has historically incorporated into the central command of its vehicles.

But the absence of multitouch controls would not be the only consequence of the automaker’s decision. As published at Bimmerfest, the affected BMW models that include the package Parking Assistant, which provides assistance when parking, will lose the Backup Assistant function. It records the last 45 meters of the journey and helps to drive the car in reverse by automatically moving the steering wheel, but leaving the pedals in control of the driver. It is especially useful when backing up in tight spaces.

For now, it is unknown for how long this measure will be in force in the models of the German brand. In general, there is optimism that the situation will begin to improve as of 2022. However, there is no magic recipe that solves the problem overnight.