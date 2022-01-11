Bolt, the worthy successor to Uber and Cabify that monopolizes investors

It is considered the third in contention, the last mobility company to arrive in Spain to compete in the complex business of VTCs and the taxi via app in mid-2021. It is the European version of Uber and Cabify with a strongly supported financial arm. Bolt, who also has burst into the business of scooters, shared bikes and delivery, has just announced its latest round of funding. 628 million euros – the largest of all traveled – which value the mobility company at 7,400 million euros.

The Estonian unicorn, who was indirectly called by the European Union through a loan of 50 million euros to fight the American empire of Uber on the continent, is clear about the purpose of his funds. Continue expanding geographies, gaining customers and expanding services. With a highly established scooter, bike and transportation business, it is precisely delivery where the company has the longest way to go. It would be the last sector that Bolt would have left to become what they call a “super application”. It is also one of the foci where the competition has been working intensely since the start of the pandemic.

UberEats, Glovo –now owned by the German Delivery Hero–, Deliveroo –out of Spain due to its poor results– or Just Eat. The list is long and complex, more now with the ultra-fast deliveries of Gorillas, Dija or Getir among many others. Bolt’s goal is to jump right into the rising business of dark store-based delivery with 15-minute deliveries. At least in Spain, where the change in the hiring of distributors under the recently released Rider Law of 2021 slightly changed the rules of the game.

In any case, although Bolt announced his foray into the delivery business in 2019, there is no news that the Estonian unicorn will cross the border. At least for the moment. With 10 cities on the agenda right now, and aiming to expand, it’s unclear what their next move will be.

Bolt, for the great competition in the sector

Mock up winner podium on blue background, 3d render, 3d illustration

Led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, with participation from Whale Rock. Also Owl Rock (a division of Blue Owl), D1, G Squared, Tekne and Ghisallo, this operation comes just four months after another record round for Bolt. 600 million euros, also supported by the leadership of Sequoia that they were an advance of the Estonian company to many of its rivals in Europe.

With the passing of the pandemic and the paralysis of transport, many of the technology companies in the sector have found themselves in the position of having to save furniture that had been well consolidated at the end of 2019. For Bolt, despite the difficulties, the financial part has endured the hardest of the Covid-19 blow.

Also in the competition for drivers, a sector that is currently complex in the search for the highest bidder. According to the company, Bolt pays its drivers 10-20% more than the competition. It also charges commissions 50% lower than the rest – at least in the beginning and to promote its penetration into the regulated taxi business.

With this, they are “reaching to triple their supply of drivers in a few weeks and becoming one of the three most important players in the sector for being the most profitable platform for users and drivers.” And although they do not give figures by region, the truth is that Bolt has become a headache for a Cabify and an Uber in low hours. Both affected by the lack of drivers and cars, and for a taxi that still struggles to get rid of the competition without success.

Also in Kirkwood student media