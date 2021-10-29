Bolt won’t let his scooters if you’ve had a drink

Bolt, one of the longest-lived operators in the mobility market – mainly electric scooters – is making its debut. The company announces a new line of scooters for Madrid: safer, more resistant, more technological. Its almost 260 licenses in the capital will be equipped with new vehicles and the used ones will be able to go to its market in Portugal. However, this is not the greatest novelty of the Estonian company: From today on, Bolt vehicles will not start if users have drunk. Or not at least if they don’t pass a previous breathalyzer test.

Will Bolt Scooter Riders Have To Blow It Up? The test launched by the company has a trick, and also a schedule. It will only be necessary to do it between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM, Friday through Sunday. According to company data, weekends at dawn mark the most dangerous rates of drunk drivers. In this way, before unlocking the vehicle, the user will have to do a kind of test in the application. That is to say, no blowing. It would be a test that, through images in the app, measures reaction time. All based, of course, on the effects of alcohol on this ability. If the test is not passed, Bolt will redirect you to another of its available means of transport: taxi or VTC.

As Paul Alvarez, Bolt’s Regional Director for Southern and Western Europe, explains, this measure has already been tested in Estonia –Country of origin of the company–, “but Madrid is the first market in which its operations began as a sign of the importance of the region for the company.

Regulation remains the great challenge

Madrid continues to operate, and until further notice, with the regulation of Manuela Carmena. Except for a list of changes that occurred over time, the distribution of areas in the capital and the number of licenses remains the same. At the gates, another regulation that does not finish brewing.

With a considerable delay, Almeida launched the new mobility ordinance. In September of this year, the mayor’s office reorganized traffic and operational issues in the capital. Also when it comes to scooters. With the new ordinance already on the table, and inheriting points from the previous regulations, its circulation on the sidewalks and its obligation to park in the designated areas were already prevented. The question of licenses and permits remains in the air. Unlike Zaragoza, Malaga or Seville, Madrid aims for a license tender with multiple competitors. Bolt, and predicting a new distribution of permits, wants to opt to grow in Madrid. Also in the rest of the regions of the country where the municipalities are favorable to the implementation of electric scooters.

From Bolt they point out that “the scooter has to be ordered and the regulations have to help its correct operation”. Although they accept competition as one of the points to improve service and prices in the sector, Bolt maintains the same policy as the rest of the companies in the sector. “There are a large number of operators, many of them that are not directly related to the mobility sector, and it is something that must be regulated “.

The booming VTC and taxi market for Bolt

Bolt is one of the best-funded European tech companies. It is, in fact, one of the bets of the region to fight against the expansion of the American giant Uber. The last operation, of 600 million euros, was announced in August of that same year. Before, in the middle of 2020, they achieved 150 million. Sequoia, Tekne and Naya were entering the mobility platform that already had in its mission the expansion beyond Europe. Scooters, bikes and cars … all under the same banner.

In July 2021, the company announced its arrival in Madrid with the VTC and taxi service. Now they have also entered Malaga. From the company they value this service as a success and ensure good results for the short time they have been operating with their car service.

For the taxi, and also for a tight market of VTC licenses that are divided between Uber, Cabify and new alternative companies, it is a complete competitor.