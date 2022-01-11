Brian Acton, Co-Founder of WhatsApp, to be the Acting CEO of Signal

Brian acton, recognized in the technological world for being one of the founders of WhatsApp, the most popular messaging application in the world, will become the interim CEO of Signal. Of course, the news has surprised the sector, since we are talking about a person who, in the past, worked on the rival side. Acton undoubtedly has enough knowledge to lead a service that pursues objectives similar – not the same – as those of WhatsApp.

It should be emphasized that from Signal they transmit that Brian Ancton will be CEO on an interim basis. For how long? According to its statement, while they find the right person to lead the company for years to come.

“I’ve been talking to candidates for the past few months, but I want to open up the search with this ad to help find the best person for the next decade at Signal.” Matthew rosenfeld

The important announcement was made by Matthew rosenfeld, also known as ‘Moxie Marlinspike’, who will continue to serve as Signal’s CEO for the next month. His work on this platform spanned a decade. And although in recent years he has mostly carried out managerial activities, at first he was directly involved in the development of the Android application. Of course, it will not move away from the company at all, because will remain as a member of the board of directors.

“I will remain on the Signal board, committed to helping to manifest Signal’s mission from that role, and will transition as CEO over the next month to focus on finding candidates.” Matthew rosenfeld

Regarding Brian Acton, it was he himself who volunteered to serve on the interim. He is also a member of the board of directors, so it was easier to make the decision. Surely you remember him for his public interventions in recent years, since on more than one occasion charged against Facebook practices in relation to privacy.

Currently, Signal is one of the main rivals of WhatsApp in the sector. Its value proposition is to guarantee privacy and data protection, two key points that are becoming more important to consumers every day. Interestingly, Signal also took advantage of the controversy surrounding WhatsApp’s new conditions to grow its user base.

