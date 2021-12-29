Can women be color blind?

From not distinguishing any color from each other to not differentiating red, green and perhaps blue, this is what happens to color blind people. But, Why are there more men than women color blind?

Before answering this question, we must explain why this problem occurs since the answer to this question is intrinsically related. Color blindness is a hereditary condition that alters the vision of those who suffer it. John Dalton, a mathematician and chemist, described the condition that he himself suffered from in 1808.

Color perception depends on two types of cells in the retina, which are called rods and cones. Rods are cells that detect light and darkThey are especially sensitive to low light levels; while there are three types of cones, those that detect red, green and blue, that is to say, it depends on these cells that we detect the colors. The brain is in charge of processing the information it receives from both to determine what the final color is.

Men are more prone to color blindness than women because it is an alteration that controls the X chromosome. As they only have one X in their DNA, the fact that it is damaged is enough for the condition to manifest itself. The case of color blind women is more difficult as their chromosomes are XX. Why, if they have only one altered gene, are they not color blind? We have two copies of each gene to avoid these types of situations. Color blindness is a recessive condition, that is, it needs the pair of chromosomes to be altered so that they also have the so-called color blindness. For this reason, there are more men than women with color blindness.

Color Blind Types and Color Blind Women

The best known color blindness is the one that affects the colors red and green, but it is not the only one. What are the types of color blindness that exist? How do I know if I am color blind?

The anomalous trichromats They are colorblind that despite the fact that their three types of cones work, one of them does not work correctly. In this way, “patients perceive altered color tones”, they point out from the website of the Vissum ophthalmology clinic. When the affected cones are those of the green color it is called deuteranomaly which, in addition, is the most frequent and “has a prevalence of 6% in men and 0.4% in women,” adds Vissum. The alteration of the red cone o protanomaly it is the next most frequent “1% of men and 0.1% of women.”

For its part, tritanomalyIn other words, the alteration of the blue cones is much less frequent and 0.1% of the population suffers from it. This condition is the only one of its kind that is not associated with gene XHence, the figures are similar in both sexes.

At the moment in which patients go from perceiving altered tones to an absence of color, we are facing a more severe condition that is classified as dichromats. The protanopia is the “absence of red cone function”, the deuteranopia is the same, but of the green cones, while the tritanopia is the lack of function of the blue cones.

At the moment when only one type of cone works, we are before monochromats. It can be monochromatic in color blue (only blue cones work), green or red. In the case of blue, it is also linked to other symptoms such as “affected visual acuity, photophobia or nystagmus (involuntary, rapid and repetitive movement of the eyes)”, they point out.

On the other hand, people acromats They are those to which, directly, none of the three types of cones work, so their visual acuity is affected.

Red-green deficiency is the most common

As soon as we think about color blindness in men and women, we associate this condition with the difficulty to perceive red and green. This occurs because “deuteranomaly and deuteranopia together with protanomaly and protanopia are the most prevalent alterations”, as pointed out by Vissum. But it also raises other doubts: How does a colorblind distinguish a traffic light? The intuitive answer is that you have learned the meaning of each of the positions. But the reality is that you do see colors, not the same as the rest, of course. “The red light will appear brown-orange and the green light will appear white. The flashing signals will see them in yellow,” they explain. While “the posters with a green background will see them in dark gray”, they add.

Color blindness in men and women is usually seen in childhood. However, there are adults who do not know that they are. Especially when it comes to differentiating the tones, since it is much more difficult. How can you tell if you are color blind? The Ishihara tests “discriminate a red-green deficiency, the most frequent”explains Vissum. “For tritan deficiencies (blue cones), the Richmond HR 2002 test or the Farnsworth F2 test is required.”

J. Angel Menéndez

This test is made to detect color blind men and women since they are will not be pable to see the number that these circles hide. It is an Ishihara test to see if the red and green cones of the eye work correctly. Are you able to see them all?

