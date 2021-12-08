Charlie Cox, Daredevil and why you should watch the Netflix series

Kevin Feige confirmed that Charlie Cox will play Daredevil within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it seemed the most natural option, there was the possibility that the producers would do a new casting and the character would be played by another actor. But no. Cox will return to play Matt Murdock in a different story from the series developed by Netflix a few years ago. The decision was celebrated by critics, followers and even Vincent D’Onofrio, who congratulated Cox on social media after facing him as Kingpin. In summary: its eventual incorporation is a success.

To get to that certainty, there are at least three seasons of Daredevil to be considered. What is the point of watching a series that, so far, is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? This narrative may draw on that production to introduce the character. Matt Murdock is expected to have a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, providing legal advice to Peter Parker, continuing with the role he already played in that series, true to the comic book story.

On the other hand, there is the strongest reason: Daredevil is considered one of the best adaptations of Marvel in television format. After the film starring Ben Affleck, released in 2003 under the direction of Mark Steven Johnson, the character had fallen into a kind of limbo. The film is not remembered in the best way and, in turn, within the fandom there was a cult attentive to any possible new staging of the character. Netflix did so in 2015, hosting the series’ first season with Charlie Cox leading the cast.

Five reasons to watch Daredevil on Netflix

(before in the Cinematic Universe

Marvel)

Much of the cast was not known globally. Although there were actors like Vincent D’Onofrio, their careers may have lived a before and after after the series. Daredevil embodies in himself a complex character, at times in tension with his role as hero, something that leads him to be seen as an antihero, and explores a darker sector of organized crime within Marvel stories. Making a parallel: while in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the lines that would later lead to the confrontation against Thanos were being developed, the conflicts in Daredevil were much more mundane and, in turn, bloody and contradictory.

We share some arguments why you should watch the Netflix series.

Charlie cox

Before playing Matt Mudock, Charlie Cox was best known on the British circuit. The actor had gone through several series, some movies and done different theater projects. His performance as Daredevil seduced locals and strangers for its quality. Cox could be poignant and aggressive, shaping two of the characteristics of the “Man Without Fear.” Although with that title he cannot be considered a character in which the sensitive abounds, he integrates ethical and religious contradictions and an origin story marked by difficulties that make up a role in which it is important to know how to transmit insecurity in the face of personal conflicts and, on the other hand, to be violent against the bad guys. Charlie Cox moved comfortably through both registers.

The aesthetics developed by Netflix

Daredevil is a nice series to look at. His photography can evoke frames from the comics and, in turn, not fight with television demands. It is dark, marked by contrasts, with many bright flashes. That is part of the discourse that the producer proposes: Matt Mudock is a character who is constantly between darkness and light. He personifies that duality that Netflix knew how to recreate through its visual language.

The action scenes in Daredevil

Daredevil is a character who does not deny his violent tendency. He finds pleasure in beating up the bad guys, unlike other characters who at times seem to experience guilt for his abilities. The series reflects that enjoyment and offers, throughout the three seasons, abundant action scenes and shot sequences achieved in a very good way. Here below we leave you a sample.

A good villain

While the bulk of the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are weak in relation to their villains, in Daredevil this does not happen. Vincent D’Onofrio played the Kingpin, perhaps one of the most important criminals in comic book stories. Its influence is diverse, spread over different layers of society, something that is well represented in the Netflix adaptation. On the other hand, their personal motives are explored, making it easier for the viewer to make sense of various things. Like Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio also delivers a solid performance, at times poignant and, of course, intimidating as well..

The underworld of crime

Daredevil explores a more mundane side of organized crime. As well as Kingpin (who could appear in Hawkeye), there are also references to organizations like The Hand and other characters that have not been brought to theaters and that tell interesting stories. This series, for those who have not read the comics, offers a suitable adaptation on that other layer of crime and death that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been developed. He does it in a crude way without being gore, entertaining without losing philosophical sense, with remarkable performances and a high-level staging.

