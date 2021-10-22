Chucky returns, and convinces, for a new generation of horror fans

Chucky, what premieres on October 27 On Star +, he has a curious commitment. On the one hand, it must bring back the best of a messy, erratic franchise whose last reboot was a box office failure. On the other hand, to provide a breath of fresh air to a generational and already traditional story in the horror film canon. Between the two, the show must find its own identity and tell a new story. All while competing with dozens of horror series and remakes like it. In addition, of course, the perception of what is necessary – or not – of an eventual return of Chucky to television.

The program manages to combine all of the above and although the result is not entirely brilliant, it is interesting enough to be attractive. Or at least a correct, macabre and often funny adaptation of the original franchise into something more condensed and sophisticated. It is curious that an unpretentious series and not being truly ambitious, has much more solidity than other more lavish franchise reinventions.

Examples are unnecessary. I know what you did last summer Amazon Prime Video fails to emulate its film version. And it does so because of its inability to reformulate a successful premise in a contemporary and ingenious look. Something similar could be said of the irregular trilogy of the Halloween saga. David Gordon Green’s version of the classic slasher holds up with difficulty; with an exaggerated script and no real sense of its potential.

On the contrary, Chucky is as solid as a by-product of a larger universe can be. Without a doubt, the fact that the creator of the series is Don Mancini, Writer of the original movie, it’s a bonus. Especially when making a series of aesthetic and plot decisions that make the series a peculiar experiment. To begin, Mancini brings back the original voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif; the actor’s vocal work allows to recreate the feeling of deceptive threat of Diabolical Doll, perhaps one of the highest points of the series. With astonishing vocal precision, Dourif pulls off what has always been one of the darkest twists in the ’88 film. Chucky’s sinister, twisted, mocking vitality.

But in addition, Mancini makes the intelligent, although at times questionable decision, to reformulate the classic elements of the story and turn it into something more. The show avoids total reinvention – as happened with the criticized 2019 version directed by Lars Klevberg – and assumes its character of curiosity. Mancini assumes Chuchy’s perception with all the weight of its importance in the world of terror. At the same time, it allows the story to run through new elements that add interest to the already known premise of the possessed doll.

But as in any cursed object story worth its salt, Chucky is also a review of his past and what connects him to the mystery. And that’s when Mancini finds a new edge to narrate a franchise known to many of the fans of the genre. Chucky is not trying to surprise or innovate. But it does. Even more refreshing: it has the obvious aim to subvert the slasher genre to a smaller, twisted version. He doesn’t always pull it off, but he still has all the ability to create a surprising tour of the best clichés from the long-running franchise. For better or for worse, Chucky has returned. And he does it with a savage ferocity that ranges from gore to supernatural tale with nightmarish ease.

A doll with a sinister past

The series makes the decision to be self-aware, so Mancini assumes that his audience has some facts about the story. So spend a good amount of time narrating the context. Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) is a teenager with artistic aspirations who mourns the death of his mother and who must face his father (Devon Sawa). In the midst of such emotional tension, Jake tries to create a kind of alternate world through a curious art project. So and like he’s a teenage Danny full of frustrations and trauma, Arthur’s Jake seems predestined to find Chucky. So much so that the sinister figure of the doll emerges as a metaphor for the inner chaos of the character.

But of course, Chucky is more than just a collectible or a metaphor. And Mancini makes sure the plot makes it clear from the very first episode. This is an iconic character series, so the series will have two parallel stories to tell. On the one hand, there is that of the seemingly mysterious crimes that will begin to occur around Jake. And on the other, a review of the franchise’s mythology through interesting and well-constructed flashbacks.

As the chapters progress – and Jake discovers he has an enemy at home – the narrative becomes more ambiguous. On the one hand, there is a review on the life of young Charles Lee Ray (played by David Kohlsmith) that seems created exclusively for fans. For the other, the journey through a slasher that perhaps loses steam when it becomes more introspective or tries to be. Perhaps Mancini’s mistake is trying to count several things at once without stopping at any one long enough.

But still, the premise works. It does so because Chucky is a series that orders the pieces of a larger world. In fact, one of the most refreshing ideas of the plot is the way the script assumes its reboot identity. The narrative knows where it is going because it reaffirms its motor center. Chucky is an improbability, a fearsome version of the killer instinct. And this time, Mancini takes that idea to more lurid and consequential terrain.

‘Chucky’, an old acquaintance in a new environment

One of the funniest and most twisted points of the Chucky saga has been its ability to stand on a cruel joke. His claustrophobic version of childhood and the secrets of terror made it a classic. The series tries to follow that direction and succeeds. Especially when the chapters add information to the general idea of ​​what Chucky can be. Is it the epitome of evil? A mocking conception of the sinister?

The Chucky series does not intend to answer the questions. But it does raise some new ones. This saga that creates a referential world from its brightest moments, is more insidious than it seems. And as Chucky shows Jake how to kill, the journey to terror and absurdity grows more outlandish. Nobody asked for a series that could deepen in an especially absurd horror genre universe. But perhaps it was necessary to refresh the gaze of the current terror. A mission that the Chucky series fully achieves.