Cocopí, the closure of a startup beyond the big rounds

“I would not start again in such a complicated business model that requires so much external financing.” The phrase with which Jorge Palao, founder of the recently ceased Cocopí, says goodbye, sets the tone for many entrepreneurs who stay on the road. In the entrepreneurial ecosystem, not everything is great events, institutional photos or great financing rounds. The history of Cocopí, like so many others during the pandemic, has also fallen by the wayside.

Palao, who has not yet considered his next step, is currently in the complex process of shelving the company he is has had to take bankruptcy. While waiting to find a buyer for some of the parts of what remains of Cocopí, the entrepreneur tells of the experience of a business that, like so many others, was a victim of the pandemic. Also, and according to Palao’s experience, of an ecosystem that sometimes has a lot of facade and little depth.

“There is little institutional aid, they arrive late and they are not tailored to the entrepreneur. But that is only access to financing and not everything has to always be money, it is help when you have problems. Politicians are filled with it. entrepreneurship, they go to events like the South Summit, but they are completely disconnected from the world of the entrepreneur. ” Jorge Palao

With this premise, and after an email to its users, Cocopí said goodbye to all its customers and cooks putting an end to the company that was born in 2016 and that it could not with a pandemic that changed the rules of the game. Another of the more than 200,000 companies that COVID-19 took ahead in Spain.

I copied finding a business with a vein

Cocopí was born after a year of Jorge Palao’s work in Latin America. As in Spain, the food part was essential in the employees’ day-to-day life. “Despite having a lot of food supply, what was successful were the housewives who sold their food in the companies”, aim.

In a kind of smuggling of references and telephone numbers under the table, word of mouth was the delight of a business model hidden in the black economy. In the end, and with a rudimentary system, it was the housewives themselves who came and went with bags and made the deliveries of those lucky ones who had found their phone. For Palao this could be professionalized.

Already in Spain, and with the idea in mind, the dawn of what years later would be Cocopí began. In Granada, with five cooks, 15 diners and Palao himself as a delivery man, the story began. In just a few days, and again after word of mouth, the number of customers reached 80. After this, the jump to Madrid came.

Sharing economy theory is nice, but it doesn’t work

It was the time when the sharing economy was on everyone’s lips. BlaBlaCar was already the best example of this business. Uber or Cabify had already removed their mask and did not hide that their interests were very far from that concept. I copied, despite everything, he wanted to try to succeed with that model.

In this way, he proposed that housewives (we would say masters, but 85% were women) could sell the surplus food of each day. “In the end we realized that the cook had to be rewarded, if not in the end they cooked some days and not others”, explains Palao, “we needed continuity in their services”. Cocopí changed the business logic and professionalized its structure. The cooks no longer sold what was left over in the pot, but would eat what they could not sell on the platform. Under the self-employed model, their salary would come from the daily sale of homemade food. Between 1,300 euros and 2,000 euros net per month – if they were among the best valued chefs – were the figures.

Under this format, and with several expansions in Seville, Malaga and Valencia, they had almost 10,000 registrations in 2019. Some 450 daily orders and a group of payroll distributors operating in each of the cities. It was precisely the delivery men who put their feet on the ground to Cocopí: as a link between cooks and diners –All concentrated in large estates– took the pulse of the business and the executing arm in the field.

A business dancing in the allegory

Palao said that he would never again undertake such a complex business – although he would in a disruptive one. Cocopí was not illegal, but it did play in a segment in which there was still nothing created to regulate its market. And as in many other sectors, this is a problem.

The company decided to carry out quality controls on its cooks in order to avoid future problems. In matters of food, the prevention of intoxications or the study of the products – as Wetaca already did after the problems registered in a batch – were a constant. The company checked the kitchens to meet cleanliness and order standards. In addition, the cooks had to have the food handling license up to date. Also the opinions of the diners.

On the part of health only one recommendation: limit the servings per cook to avoid the impact of possible poisoning. Cocopí established 8 as the maximum number. Not very encouraging, yes, but effective. After five years of operation and with the promise of a regulation that should have been in place three years ago, Cocopí says goodbye to his business without having seen an official text.

“As of today, there is no decree that regulates this activity between individuals. We are in a situation of unlawfulness. Health gave us some recommendations so that the day the law came out we would not have to change our business, but that decree has not been made. “Then there are many ways to interpret the law and this is a problem. In addition, Health is the first that does not want to know anything about this, that it already has enough with the traditional sector.” Sector in which, in fact, many things are taken for granted, but in which a long list of irregularities are committed. “In the end, they tend to question new things and do not understand how disruptive business models are that change the rules of the game,” he adds.

A business model that was finished in a few days

Cocopí started with 30,000 euros of the classics “friends, family and fools”. Later, in 2017, another 40,000 external members of ENISA arrived; long enough to get the business going. In 2018 they achieved an equity crowdfunding of 130,000 euros and another 85,000 euros from ENISA; what you need to start in Madrid. By 2019, and already with private investors, they reached 350,000 euros, plus another 2,000 from ENISA. They never managed to conquer the big funds of the entrepreneurial scene in Spain, but they managed to have a sustainable business managing the times of public financing.

The last operation, the one in 2019, was the one that had to take Cocopí to the next level. 2020 would be the year of the company with a view to national expansion. “At the end of February we showed that the model worked and that we could open new cities with little effort: the opening costs were ridiculous, about 200,000 euros,” says Palao. No one could imagine that the coronavirus was going to knock on our door.

From overnight, Cocopí’s turnover lost 90% of its volume. They lived from workers concentrated in large estates. These, in just a few days, went to seclude themselves in their homes.

“They changed the rules of the game and we were left with a value proposition that had no fit.” Jorge Palao

I cocopí against Deliveroo, Glovo and Uber Eats everything can go wrong

Like so many other companies during confinement and since the pandemic began, Cocopí tried to make changes in its business model. They tried to survive with a home service proposal. An ecosystem in which Glovo, Deliveroo and Uber Eats were already heavy hitters; some who also saw in the pandemic a seam for their growth.

Cocopí tried, despite everything, to keep evolving his idea: homemade food, but sent home. In spite of everything, the logic of the business is light years away: type of diner, cooks who were also professionals, type of food both in substance and in shape, the distribution model … A completely different model that I put them in the starting box. Also at a time when the issue of riders is not going through its best moment – in fact, after the pandemic the issue of the Rider Law was reactivated – Cocopí could not compete in that segment. Despite hiring a delivery company, things were clear: “The collar is almost more expensive than the dog.” They also had to face the financial arm of these companies and their marketing power. Cocopí did not have any room for maneuver to compete and nevertheless achieved some successes, but the volume of business did not improve.

All of that was, in fact, the beginning of the end. Despite the lifting of the confinement, the incorporation to the offices did not finish arriving. Even now, almost in 2022, the process remains gradual. Many companies have even left the intensive schedule to avoid contagion in the dining rooms. Cocopí’s business model, the original, did not finish coming back.

With the need for a round of financing to buy time from time, the reality is that investors did not finish seeing a business that did not finish recovering. “The business model of Cocopí and of the companies in the sector based on high volume and low margin required a lot of money to function,” he explains. Palao himself assumes that it was completely understandable. Any figure that they managed to raise would fall short if the business did not finish emerging. In the end, and under the idea of ​​responsibility, Cocopí entered bankruptcy in the summer of 2020. They put an end to their business and closed a story common to many other startups in Spain during these last two years.