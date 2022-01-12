Colvin’s flowers are launched to the purchase of its competition in France

The last news we had of them was in the summer of 2021 with the announcement of a round of 45 million euros from the hand of Eurazeo – a French fund -. Colvin internationalized its capital to continue conquering the business of fresh flowers at home. Also to end the Dutch empire that has so many years of tradition behind it. Now Colvin turns to bigger words and joins the world of acquisitions. In France, and with capital in their pockets, they announced the acquisition of Monsieur Marguerite.

A technology company that is located precisely in the same sector as Colvin itself and follow the same business strategy. Buy from local producers with seasonal offer and sell directly to the client without going through the international markets of Holland. This was one of Colvin’s obsessions since it was founded in late 2016. What was the sense of the flowers produced in Spain traveling to auctions in Holland to be sold again in their country of origin? From a cut flower price, sustainability and shelf life standpoint, this made no sense to Colvin. They were born with the idea of ​​democratizing the bouquet of flowers –something stale for a long time– through the elimination of unnecessary intermediaries.

The details of the acquisition have not been made public, but there are two clear points in the acquisition. On one side the influence of the fund that led the operation. French, as the objective of the acquisition, the idea is to take advantage of the internationalization of its partners. “We are very proud to be able to announce this agreement, last June we announced our intention to reach France and today we finally make it a reality,” says Andrés Cester, co-founder of Colvin in a statement.

On the other hand, the french market itself. One of the most active in the purchase of fresh flowers due to its historical relationship with the European market that ensures long-term health for Colvin. Only surpassed by Germany and the United Kingdom, France is the third in highest per capita expenditure on flowers. Too is one of the largest producers after Holland, Italy and Spain; one that has sought to promote its own productions with the “produced in France” brand to encourage the domestic market.

In any event, Monsieur Marguerite will continue to operate independently of Colvin. It will maintain its brand and structure, at least in a medium space of time. Founded 5 years ago by Benjamin Perot and Ludovic Mareau, it has followed in France a parallel path to Colvin in Spain. In this way, the Spanish firm deepens the growth of its business division in order to continue its international expansion.

This acquisition by Colvin opens a 2022 that aims to be a continuist with a 2021 that closed in record. The closing on the bell –literally– of the purchase of Glovo by Delivery Hero was the icing on a round year. Now, with January just released, the first international steps are beginning to be taken. Bolt with 628 million to continue growing in Spain and other markets, or GoStudent and its 300 million also focused on the south of the Pyrenees.