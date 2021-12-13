Creative Cloud Express, the new Adobe editor for non-professionals

Adobe He has launched Creative Cloud Express, the solution for non-professional users who need to edit images with specific tools, but who find it difficult to use programs such as Photoshop or Illustrator. The new platform offers the possibility of creating logos, modifying images, making illustrations for social networks or modifying any other type of multimedia content through templates and through a simple and intuitive interface.

Creative Cloud Express, which offers features very similar to Canva, integrates the main tools of the Creative Cloud suite. For example, him background eraser or the most common Photoshop filters. Also a PDF editor similar to Acrobat DC or a feature to convert a video to GIF quickly. It also adds some extra functions. Among them, editable templates, icon galleries, cropping tools, among many others.

The new service too integrates Adobe Stock, the company’s image bank that provides access to 1 million multimedia files for users with a free plan. As well as 175 million images, 20,000 font styles, and access to all the features (including paid ones) of Photoshop Express and Premiere Rush, for those who opt for a monthly subscription.

“Creative Cloud Express is really for people who are focused on the result and not the process. They don’t want to start with a blank page, they want to start with an image from the Adobe Stock library of 175 million people. They don’t want to create one. font, they want access to one of our 20,000 fonts in the Adobe font library. They don’t want to go to multiple applications to create a brochure and then create a PDF so they can print it. They want to be able to do it all in one place. “ Ashley Still, Adobe representative, assures TechCrunch.

Creative Cloud Express also has a ‘Premium’ version with more tools

Projects created in Creative Cloud Express can be downloaded as PNG, JPG, or PDF. Also in different video formats or in GIF in case a clip is edited. It is also possible to share them with other users registered on the platform or even invite others to edit in real timethrough the app or through the web. Users can also save drafts of those unfinished projects and continue editing the image on another device.

Creative Cloud Express has a free plan that has a series of tools and templates, both in the app for iOS, Android and Microsoft Store, as well as in the web version. Users also can purchase the “premium” plan for $ 9.99 a month or $ 100 a year. This provides access to a more comprehensive template library and additional tools that are not available in the free version.

