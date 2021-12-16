Definitive WhatsApp tricks that will change your life

Tricks of WhatsApp that they will change our lives? Sounds a bit exaggerated? It may be, but in reality it is not. Considering that it is one of the apps in which we spend the most time every day, and that for many it is basically the only one they use on their phones, finding better ways to use it can make a big difference on a day-to-day basis.

WhatsApp it is, after all, the most popular instant messaging app in the world. It has about 2,000 million monthly active users, according to data revealed in February 2021 and it does not stop growing.

That is why learning tricks to use better WhatsApp It is very useful for those who live inside the app, and these are, from our point of view, the three most interesting.

Use WhatsApp as your notepad

Yes, it is an instant messaging app to chat with other people, but this whatsapp trick will help you make it your own notepad.

You can do it in two different ways. The first is by writing in the chat of a person who has blocked you. It is practical and even funny. What better to write down that you have to spend buying a loaf of bread in your ex’s chat? But of course, there is a danger: it can unlock you and that would definitely be weird.

But better than that, is writing to yourself. To achieve this, simply remember to add your own phone among your contacts and create a new chat looking for your name. As long as you do not delete the chat, you can save all the notes and you will have them ordered by date.

You can format your text with bold and italics

Other whatsapp trick Little known is the power to format the texts you send by applying bold, italics, strikethrough and mono spacing. To achieve this, you must do it in the following ways:

To write in bold, you must enclose the words between asterisks, * for example, like this *To write in italics, you simply enclose the words in underscores, _you can do it, for example, like this_Crossed out texts you must enclose them between virgulilla, ~ this way ~Finally, monospaced texts, you must place three inverted quotes before and after the text, “ `like this“`.

This is how long texts that you write on WhatsApp will be correctly formatted and the people who receive it will thank you forever. There is nothing better than sending and receiving well-written texts, but above all, that they are easy to read.

How to hide your profile picture from people you don’t know, with this WhatsApp trick

Anyone who has your phone number can add you to their contacts, open the app and verify that it is you. It is both a security and privacy problem that can be solved in a simple way.

East whatsapp trick It requires modifying the privacy options, but it is quite simple. You can configure that your profile photo can only be seen by people who you you have in Contacts.

To achieve this, you must access the app, Settings menu → Account → Privacy. There, in the option of profile picture, choose that only your contacts can see it.

Thus, anyone who has your phone number, but you do not, will not be able to see your profile picture and thus you increase your privacy. But above all, your safety.

WhatsApp privacy section

How to deactivate the double blue check of WhatsApp

The double blue check went from being a way of ensuring that your message has been read to one of the most controversial functions of WhatsApp. Especially because of the lack of privacy that it causes. For people who they send the message can be a reassurance, knowing beyond any doubt that they have read them. But for the receiver it can generate anxiety, by allowing others to know their habits of use of the app.

After months of criticism, WhatsApp made the decision to activate the option to activate and deactivate the blue check. If you don’t want others to know if you’ve already read a message, you can. But in return, you will not be able to know if they read your messages. That is, you will not be able to see them in other people’s chats either.

To deactivate it, you must access Settings → Account → Privacy. In that section you will see the option to read confirmation, what should you deactivate. That way the blue check will disappear. No one will know whether or not you read their messages, and neither will you. Although it may be weird at first, it will give your life a lot more peace of mind from now on.

We are convinced that you do not want to add to your freedom of contacts that business that answers questions via WhatsApp Or, if you need to write something to a delivery man, you don’t love having something like “Delivery 1”, “Delivery 2”, “Delivery 3” between the phone numbers of your parents, your friends and your partner.

There is a trick to write a message to a WhatsApp phone without saving it in the phonebook of your device. It is done through the universal addresses that the app has created so that, with one click, you can open a chat window with any phone number.

Therefore, if you need to send a message, for example, to the phone +34 655 532 881, you type the following in your browser, and send:

https://wa.me/34655532881

That is, the contact’s phone number after https://wa.me/ without signs such as +, -, spaces, or parentheses. That will open a chat window in WhatsApp with that contact without first having to save it in the phonebook of your device. It is useful for messages with people you know you will probably not speak again, for very specific topics.

Photo by Kelli McClintock

Let no one listen to your audios with this WhatsApp trick

Surely you have seen it on the street, in the subway or on the bus: a person listening to WhatsApp audios hitting the corner of the phone to the ear, and everyone else listening to it too.

WhatsApp audios, by default, are heard on the speaker of our devices, the problem is that you lose privacy. But there is a trick, obvious as it may sound, that solves it. When playing, simply bring the phone to your ear as if you were making a call.

As soon as the proximity sensor of your smartphone detects the face, the audio stops playing in the speakerphone of the hands-free and begins to be heard only in the speaker of the calls, so only you will hear it. This WhatsApp hack works on both Android and iPhone.

Find out who is the person you talk to the most on WhatsApp

There is a very curious WhatsApp trick to find out who is the person you talk to the most in this messaging app. And you could be in for a surprise. The way to find out is to look at the message storage of each of your contacts.

To find out, it works the same on both Android and iPhone. You must access Settings → Storage and data → Manage storage. Inside you will see a list of contacts in the lower area. This will be ordered among the contacts that use the most storage on the device. The more messages, more photos and videos you exchange with a person, the higher they will be. And that way you can know who you talk to the most in WhatsApp.

Remove all photos, videos, GIFs and stickers from a chat

Would you like to delete all the photos, all the videos, all the GIFs and all the stickers that you sent in a chat, but leave all the text? It is possible with this useful trick of WhatsApp. You can also do it the other way around, that is, leave the images for example, but delete all the text messages that you have sent to a contact.

To achieve this you must access: Settings → Storage and data → Manage storage → Select contact → Manage. Once you have chosen the chat contact you want to delete items from, you must select what you want to delete from the list.

You can also sort by the files that occupy a greater space, or the oldest that you have sent or they have sent you in WhatsApp. And in this way, better choose what you prefer to delete from one or more chats.

More WhatsApp tricks

They are not the only tricks of WhatsApp what’s up. We also recommend the very effective trick of hiding the legend of “you are writing” and finally, a step-by-step guide to know if you have been blocked in the app.

Also, if you need to pass your chats from Android to iPhone or vice versa, back up all the photos or videos that you have sent and received in WhatsApp and all the contacts, more than a trick, we recommend this application that makes the transfer and solves it for you.

