Denis Villeneuve wants to make more than two ‘Dune’ movies

Dune still giving a lot to talk about. Denis Villeneuve’s feature film is still being shown in cinemas around the world and, in general, the reviews and opinions are very positive. Given the good reception and the good results at the box office, this week Warner and Legendary Pictures confirmed Dune: Part 2, which will arrive in October 2023. However, the reality is that the Canadian director wants to extend his vision beyond two films.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Denis Villeneuve acknowledged that he would like to make at least three Dune films. The director hinted that it is not about creating a franchise, but about being able to “honor” the entire story that Frank Herbert imagined at the time, which is not limited to a single novel. Of course, this decision is not only in their hands, also in those of Warner and Legendary, which are the ones that open their pockets.

“I always envisioned three movies. Not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a great story. To honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. Following Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice, “he said. Now, how far does Denis Villeneuve want to go with Herbert’s work? The director said he would like to explore the events that take place in The Messiah of Dune (Dune Messiah Of course, he also recognized that it would be difficult to adapt some novels.

“Herbert wrote six books, and the more he wrote, the more psychedelic he became. So I don’t know how some of them could be adapted. One thing at a time. If I ever get a chance to do Dune: Part 2 and Dune Messiah, I’m blessed “.

Except for surprise, the first project is already in his hands. However, production on Dune: Part 2 will start until the end of 2022. If all goes according to plan, the film will hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

But while that moment arrives, remember that you can already enjoy Dune in theaters or in HBO Max We highly recommend seeing it on the big screen. Its cast is made up of Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani) Rebecca Ferguson (Jessica Atreides), Oscar Isaac (Leto Atreides), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Rabban Harkonnen) ), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat), Chang Chen (Dr. Wellington Yueh), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dr. Liet Kynes), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) and Javier Bardem ( Stilgar).