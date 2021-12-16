Denis Villeneuve will direct the adaptation of ‘Cita con Rama’

Denis Villeneuve He is determined to continue consolidating his career as a filmmaker in the science fiction genre. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Canadian director’s next big-screen adventure will be a adaptation of Appointment with Rama, the popular novel by Arthur C. Clarke. It is clear that Dune, released just last October, demonstrated Villeneuve’s great ability to adapt iconic works of science fiction.

Appointment with Rama, published during 1973, takes us to a humanity that, after suffering the impact of an asteroid in Italy, faces the future by building a system to detect asteroids that could endanger the Earth. This system makes it possible to identify an object that rotates at high speed and which, due to its cylindrical shape, suggests that it is an artificial body of alien origin. Curiosity leads a group of humans to study it directly to discover all its mysteries.

According to the aforementioned media, the production of Cita con Rama will be in charge of Broderick Johnson, Andrew Kosove, Lori McCreery and Morgan freeman. In fact, the actor at some point owned the rights to the novel. Denis Villeneuve, in addition to being a director, will also serve as a producer on behalf of Alcon Entertainment. For now, yes, the adaptation does not have a release date yet.

GS | Flickr

“This is one of the most intelligent works of fiction of the genre; It raises as many questions as it answers, and it is a job for our time. It fits perfectly with the brilliant sensibilities of our friend and collaborator Denis, and specifically his love and passion for science fiction. We are also pleased to work with Morgan and Lori, who have long had a passion for this intellectual property, “said Johnson and Kosove.

Denis Villeneuve has two projects on the way

Looking at Denis Villeneuve’s work schedule for the near future, Cita con Rama is unlikely to come anytime soon. We must not forget that the director is already fully committed to making a reality Dune: Part 2, whose premiere is scheduled for the October 20, 2023. Assuming, of course, that no unexpected delay arises. The success of the first film, mainly in the critics, was enough to promote the continuation that Denis Villeneuve himself wanted so much.

