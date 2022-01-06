Disney lost a lot of money from pirating ‘Black Widow’

When Disney released Black widow simultaneously in theaters and Disney Plus in mid-2021, it risked being harmed by piracy. Why? The availability of the streaming service made it easy to create and distribute illegal copies over the internet. Half a year later, the economic damage suffered by the Mickey Mouse company. As expected, the figure is stratospheric.

According to Deadline, Disney lost nearly $ 600 million in revenue due to the Black Widow piracy. The data from the aforementioned medium indicates that the feature film, the first in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was hacked more than 20 million times in August alone. This is even more alarming because, as already mentioned, it was also offered through Disney Plus. Of course, users had to open the wallet again.

One of the reasons that would have caused millions of users to choose to download an illegal copy is precisely the high price who had the income of Black Widow in the service. It was necessary to pay $ 30 dollars in the United States, € 21.99 in Spain and $ 329 in Mexico. Of course, it is an amount that consumers are not used to paying when it comes to renting a movie.

Black Widow and the demand for Scarlett Johansson

In short, the simultaneous premiere of Black Widow on Disney Plus It was very expensive for the company. Beyond the economic losses caused by piracy, Disney also had to deal with the Scarlett Johansson lawsuit, one of the cases that made the most noise during 2021. Part of the actress’s salary depended on the performance of the film at the box office. As it was also available through streaming – and piracy – it lost $ 50 million in revenue, according to the lawsuit.

After a battle of statements and a lot of tension, Disney relented and preferred to reach an agreement with Scarlett Johansson’s legal team. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come,” stated the actress.

