Does it make sense to do a fourth season of ‘You’?

At the end of the third season, Netflix made it clear that there would be a fourth season of You. Not only because of the ending, but also because of an explicit confirmation. Joe Goldberg, interpreted by Penn Badgley, He will continue in his particular search for love while breaking all kinds of ethical and moral norms. However, and beyond the success of the most recent season, the following question is valid: where is You pointing?

These kinds of stories, essentially focused on the making of a single character, sometimes run the risk of overloading the plot in him. By not having other stories through which to accompany the main one or having reduced these to a smaller plane, it is possible that the viewer does not find more attractive with the passage of the seasons. Until the third season, and we will see what happens in the fourth season, You dodged this by altering the goal of its protagonist.

Can the above be enough to merit a fourth season or is the story getting too long? From Netflix’s point of view, You deserves it. Although that decision also enables the other part of the question: aren’t they curling the curl? Like everything, here are a number of nuances. More than definitive conclusions, we share some ideas to add to the debate around the series.

‘You’ and its fourth season: what is known?

It is confirmed and, seen what was seen in the last episode of the third season, Paris will be one of the key locations. As part of his journey, Joe got there suspecting that he may find Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle. That will be the narrative base on which the fourth season will revolve, with a series of aspects to take into account. Here we review a few.

Where is Marienne? Do you know that Joe was theoretically killed by Love? What will Marienne do with the information Love shared with her about Joe? Will Joe find another obsession in Paris? Will any detective who still tracks appear? the stalker?

In this point, It should be noted that between the novels written by Caroline Kepnes and the Netflix adaptations there is some distance. So, the production company will surely allow itself some more license. Beyond these aspects, the doubts that are on the table, there is another possible debate about the relevance and richness of the story at this point.

It is a good idea?

From a views point of view, and considering how the reception of the third season has been, it is likely to be a success. The cyberbullying argument, the criticism of the supposed romantic love and emotional dependence will continue to have a significant number of viewers and, more importantly, a social context attentive to this type of discussion, with the gender agenda and machismo in between.

However, in the above, the protagonist’s own path also beats. You is based on the story of a single person. Unlike stories like Game of Thrones (HBO, 2010-2016), the story offered multiple characters to lean on to enrich the plot. In You’s case, several of those characters come in and out of the story in a hurry or lifeless. That is neither right nor wrong. Although it does condition the development of the story, which is Netflix’s goal throughout the fourth season.

So, without so many options in terms of characters and with the work of the protagonist treated through three seasons, the question is this: what turn of the screw can be offered? The story could delve deeper into the kind of regeneration of Joe, who after having his son focuses on being the best possible father, although he later understood that that goal was elusive due to the influence of Love.

Can the story offer another layer of that transformation?

Maybe

It would no longer be about Joe trying to find a “love” but wanting to contradict his way of life, your habits and aspirations. So since Dexter Morgan was taught to get his “dark passenger” back on track, You could offer your own version of this. However, you run the risk of forcing the narrative or transforming it into something very different. Again, is that good or bad? It is not so much about going to one or another conclusion but about how argued and how that transformation is achieved.

One thing is clear: Joe’s routine is wearing thin. It is no coincidence that during the third season it was necessary to incorporate someone else with one (or more) pathologies like those of the protagonist. That tension between him and Love is gone. Can Marienne serve as a vehicle for ultimate transformation?

Seen what is seen, she shares an origin close to Joe. Although there is no release date yet, if Netflix later confirms or rules out that it is the last season of You, you may have more ideas about it. Meanwhile, if the reunion occurs (something that seems obvious and, at the same time, should be well justified), the fourth season of You could make some sense and not be just a handful of episodes to squeeze the production and generate thousands of new views.