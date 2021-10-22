Donald Trump presenta Truth Social, una copia de Twitter

Former United States President Donald Trump has announced the launch of his own social network. The new platform, called TRUTH Socialwill be available to select users by the end of the year and its general release will occur early next year.

“I’m excited to send my first truth to TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with the mission of giving everyone a voice,” said the mogul in the press release in which he assures that with his new company he will rival big technology.

Indeed, TRUTH Social will work under the orbit of a new company called Trump Media & Technology Group, which is the product of a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Donald Trump’s plans are ambitious, so he hopes that his new company go public.

Donald Trump’s new social network is scandalously similar to Twitter. The users profile can be configured with a profile picture and a header. They can also add a name, biography, location and more. The date they joined the platform will also be displayed.

The section is completed with the amount of followed and followers of the platform and the messages sent cataloged in “Posts”, “Replies”, “Media” and “Likes”. TRUTH Social will also have a “Trending” section and users will be able to send each other private messages.

Donald Trump’s Twitter copy is on the way

Captura App Store

Donald Trump’s new creation is now available for pre-order at the Apple Store and at www.truthsocial.com. According to the statement, the beta version for guests will be launched in November 2021. The general launch of the social network will take place only in the first quarter of 2022.

“We live in a world where the Taliban have a large presence on Twitter, but their favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” said the former US president who has been involved in controversy for sending inflammatory messages from his social profiles before being cancelled.

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook after he stormed the capitol. In July, the mogul sued the aforementioned companies for allegedly censoring him. However, until now they have maintained their ban. Mark Zuckerberg’s company plans to review the situation in two years.