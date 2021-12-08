‘Don’t Look Up’, Netflix’s Funny Anti-‘Armageddon’ Movie

When you sit down to watch a new movie by the American Adam McKay -for instance, Don’t look up (2021), on Netflix—, he always fears that he will suffer a regression to that sad stage from which he managed to get out by fortune and in which he only offered us deficient and brainless comedies, completely indefensible from an artistic point of view. Beyond that a simple spectator wants to have a little fun without giving a damn about the quality of what a thing as healthy as laughter causes him, of course. That there is everything in this strange world.

But, for moviegoers looking experiences of greater depth, and that a filmmaker makes their hairs like spikes thanks to the powerful scenes that can come out of a well-written script, some high-level interpretations and the corresponding audiovisual expertise, no neighbor would recommend or fed up with wine that they gobble up The reporter: The legend of Ron Burgundy, Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie (2004), Past of turns (2006), Brothers by balls (2008), The other two (2010) and The masters of the news (2013).

The merciless satire of ‘Don’t look up’

Netflix

One must refrain from it if you really do not want the poor victims of your dire recommendations to hang you by the thumbs of the main mast. However, what I would do is suggest that they wear The big bet (2015) and The vice of power (2018), nominated for the Oscars. Because these two feature films are the ones with which Adam McKay has redeemed himself from his previous cinematographic nonsense; and in the most honest way possible, be careful. A good trajectory in which it seems that it continues by Do not look above.

The vigor and peculiarity in the montage of the compositions of the Philadelphia-born filmmaker are some of his greatest virtues, and he has abandoned the nonsense with the role of Will Ferrell – apart from the fact that the actor does not return his calls now – to immerse himself in socio-political cinema without betraying his own style. Both in the script, which usually has his signature although he sometimes collaborates with other people in his writing, as in the staging and the same moving images. So has not given up on himself to ennoble oneself.

Nor for his latest work, which we can consider the anti-Armageddon (Michael Bay, 1998) of Netflix with all the laws. In Don’t Look Above, we can distinguish Adam McKay’s taste for the eccentric and surreal comedy, focused on a merciless satire, but more subtle than in his forgettable films, and therefore decent and satisfying. Their sense of humor is also present in The Great Bet and The Vice of Power, but since they recreate real events, the libretto of both is held in this area. There is no other remedy, then.

A luxurious cast and like a fish in water

Netflix

So the director has been able play around causing us to laugh, which he achieves more than once, without going back to the times of the flat encephalogram. With the invaluable help of its luxurious cast, which is led by the wonderful Jennifer Lawrence (The Great American Scam) as Kate Dibiasky and a Leonardo Dicaprio (Titanic) what brings a thousand nuances to the emotional states of your Randall Mindy. They and the others move like a fish in water due to the difficult but firm balance of that curious hilarity that Adam McKay breathes into Don’t Look Up.

Meryl Streep (The Hours) and Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings) can’t be given a but at this point playing Janie Orlean and Brie Evantee; or Rob Morgan (The Knick), Melanie Lynskey (Grab Me Those Ghosts), Timothée Chalamet (Interstellar) and Tyler Perry (Star Trek) as Teddy Oglethorpe, June Mindy, Yule and Jack Bremmer. About Jonah hill (The Wolf of Wall Street) playing Jason Orlean, is found in his comic sauce; and Ron Perlman (Enemy at the Gates) seems to be passing by as Ben Drask.

The opposite side of ‘Armageddon’

Netflix

Secondly, the ginning work of Mark Rylance (Ready Player One) as Peter Isherwell is worth studying in acting academies. As much as, for his own, The one with editor Hank Corwin, which he repeats with Adam McKay after The Great Gamble and The Vice of Power and who had already shown his talent in Nixon (Oliver Stone, 1995), While it Snows on the Cedars (Scott Hicks, 1999) or The Tree of Life (Terrence Malick, 2011). Here you meet that dynamic concatenation of jumps so colorful and to thank.

Perfect as a stylistic exercise in this opposite side of the coin of Armageddon. Because, on the latter, the premise is equivalent, but the narrative development towards the sacrificial adventure and glory, the solemn and heroic tone and the adult seriousness with which the characters take what happens and their simple humorous reliefs are years away. light from Don’t Look Up, a Netflix movie with satirical shamelessness — no excesses — and a lack of mercy for its creatures that it cannot but amuse and disconcert us in equal parts.

