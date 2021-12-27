Don’t underestimate jumping spiders, they are smarter than you think

Many have ever seen themselves trying to capture a jumping spider and surprised by his ability to avoid us. Her sudden movements mislead anyone, making the task of finding her very arduous. But it is not something exclusive to their way of moving. Jumping spiders have a great intelligence that turns them into conspiratorial animals and very skilled in the art of war.

We often think that animals with bigger brains they are smarter. Even in the past there was a tendency to think that within humans men were smarter than women because they had heavier brains. One of the scientists who defended this theory was the German doctor and biologist Theodor Ludwig Wilhelm von Bischoff. Legend has it that, after her death, she donated her brain to science and that it turned out to have a mass below the female average. Of course, we really want the story to be real, but apparently it is nothing more than a myth.

What we do know today is that he was not right. That a bigger brain does not necessarily imply greater intelligence. In fact, there are animals with extremely small brains that turn out to be very intelligent. It is the case of bees, who have been shown to be capable of pretending to know mathematics. Or of the ants, who can both live in a hierarchical society and organize defensive strategies typical of the most prepared of armies.

Jumping spiders are also a great example of this. In an article recently published in Knowable Magazine by Betsy Mason, the journalist summarizes some of the scientific studies that have been published on them. And it is really amazing.

Intelligence and strategy, the strong point of jumping spiders

One of the great strengths of jumping spiders is their eyesight. Are able to see one millimeter objects 2.5 centimeters apart And that, given its size, is quite an achievement. This gives them impressive hunting skills, but it must be recognized that they also do a lot on their part.

All species of jumping spiders are known for their intelligence, but especially those of the genus Portia, which has been studied for years by the team of the scientist Robert jackson, from the University of Canterbury.

Jumping spiders have great visual acuity

He has published a multitude of studies in which he analyzes, for example, his ability to carry out ambushes. This occurs when they attack other spiders, belonging to the genus Euryattus.

The females of this are known to make nests with leaves suspended from silk threads. When the males catch them, they climb up the thread and, reaching the nest, they shake it in a specific way, warning the females to come out to meet them. Portia jumping spiders are capable of perfectly imitate these jerks, so that the females come out and are not able to return to shelter before being captured by them.

In addition, with other species of weaver spiders what they do is pretend that a prey has fallen into their nets. They strategically break their cobwebs, so that it appears that some small insect has fallen into them. Meanwhile, they stay crouched until they can pounce on spiders that go from being considered predators to becoming prey.

All of this is partly reminiscent of ants, which also show a great capacity for the art of war. Although the difference is that these tend to act for the good of the colony, while jumping spiders are rather solitary killers.

Unsplash

They show a great capacity to learn

Not everything is death and destruction. Some spiders, when animal prey is scarce, can adapt their diet to plant sources, such as nectar. But how do they find it?

That was the question asked in 2008 by a team of scientists from the United States Department of Agriculture. In their case they analyzed the nectarivorous non-jumping spider Hibana futilis. They observed that if they were exposed to a nectar source smelling of vanilla, they were able to remember that aroma for several hours, since they knew that it was associated with food.

Not only do jumping spiders have a great capacity to learn, so do other spiders

But they don’t just learn where to find a little nectar. Returning to the jumping spiders of the genus Portia, it has been seen that they are capable of proving different fabric break options or movement of the silk thread, until observing which is the best to capture each species of spider. They learn different attack strategies and that is something that only an animal with great intelligence can do. No matter how small your brain is.

Mathematics and risk assessment

For years we believed that bees knew mathematics. Over time it was seen that it was not exactly what was believed, because they do not distinguish numbers, although they can view quantities. And that is something that Jackson also observed with the jumping spiders.

Specifically, it has been seen that if two possible prey are presented to them, they will be less willing to attack than when there is only one. But they will be more willing to attack two than three. It is not that they know how to count, but it seems that they distinguish those quantities thanks to their great intelligence. Of course, after three, the amounts are now classified as many. Whatever there are.

They do not distinguish numbers, but they do distinguish visual quantities, like bees

This not only shows that jumping spiders can differentiate small numbers. Also that assess the risks. In fact, it is something that has been proven in more ways.

For example, in 2019 a study was carried out in New Zealand that consisted of exposing jumping spiders to an escape test to assess their intelligence. To begin with, they were placed in a platform surrounded by water. They are capable of swimming, but they don’t like it at all, so it was to be expected that they would try to escape through stretches laid out by the researchers. They were more or less long, with more or less steps, but all consisted of going through new platforms, like when we jump over stones to cross a river.

Spiders of the genus Portia were observed to be able to stand at assess the risks, finally choosing the shortest paths, which involved fewer steps. There were only a few exceptions where they seemed to change their behavior and go the longer way. However, it was seen that this was due to the fact that they were sections with curves that allowed them to take shortcuts and skip steps.

In short, the intelligence of jumping spiders is much higher than we might think. So the next time you see them and want them to hunt one down, think that maybe they are not evaluating how to eat you, but possibly how to escape from you. And possibly I will.

