DuckDuckGo works in your own desktop web browser

DuckDuckGo is one of the best privacy-focused web tools. Over the years the search engine has earned a few compliments, which were later transferred to its mobile application. And very soon you will be able to enjoy these features in a desktop web browser.

According to Gabriel Weinberg, CEO of DuckDuckGo, the desktop browser will offer “robust privacy protection that will work by default.” However, from the company they don’t want to be labeled a “privacy-based browser”, as it happens with alternatives like Brave; on the contrary, they want it to prevail among users as one more option for daily use.

“It is an application for daily browsing that respects your privacy, because it is never a bad time to prevent companies from spying on your search and browsing history,” published Weinberg. In addition, the software DuckDuckGo will not build on existing desktop platforms -Like Chromium-, but will be developed around the rendering engines of operating systems, as is already the case in the mobile version.

DuckDuckGo will impact your privacy options and also its performance

Photo by Dawit on Unsplash

An important point to keep in mind is that the traditional privacy options built into DuckDuckGo will automatically work in the desktop browser. This means that you will not have to choose to use or activate them manually. In addition, the program will come with a simple and clean interface, and will include the traditional button that automatically close all tabs and delete browsing data with just one touch. This last function is a “registered trademark” of the app for mobile devices.

At the moment it is unknown when the new DuckDuckGo desktop browser will be available. A closed beta for macOS is currently being tested but a version for Windows is also on the way. What Weinberg has presumed is that in initial tests the program has proven to be significantly faster than Google Chrome (Although, honestly, at that point the bar is not too high).

In this way, DuckDuckGo takes a new step in its consistent fight for privacy and the protection of its users’ personal data. Let us remember that throughout this year the company also presented other very outstanding products. One of them is Email Protection, which removes trackers from your emails; while the other consists of a tool that blocks the tracking of any other app installed on an Android smartphone, much like App Tracking Transparency on iOS.

