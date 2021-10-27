EA no longer wants you to leave your FUT games in FIFA 22 angrily

We all know that football matches in FIFA Ultimate Team are not just entertainment, but many players take it as real competition. Like everything in life, this has its pros and cons. Among the negative points, the irascible behavior of the users stands out, who leave the game in anger in the middle of a dispute when the result is not in their favor. For this reason, from Electronic Arts they have put together an original campaign to respect the “unwritten rules” of football during a FUT game in FIFA 22.

Rage quitting is a behavior that has existed for a long time in the gamer world, although it has become widespread with the explosion of online multiplayer. And while measures have been taken to mitigate — and even punish — this type of behavior, it is still very common. For this reason, EA has brought out the story of one of the pioneering clubs in world football to send a message to those who regularly express their anger by abandoning the games in dispute.

Those who play FUT in FIFA 22 will be able to unlock the original 1857 equipment of Sheffield FC, the oldest club in the world that still plays football and is recognized by FIFA. And to promote this new addition, Electronic Arts released the FOAT Code.). The acronym FOAT stands for First of All Time, or The First of All Time.

What EA proposes – and in a rather nice way – is to refresh the “commandments” that must be fulfilled when facing an online football match. And it not only refers to the rage quit, but also to other behaviors that disrupt the flow of play.

The FOAT Code of ‘FIFA 22’ reminds us of the “unwritten rules” for a good online game

As we said earlier, FIFA Ultimate Team soccer matches in FIFA 22 can be a bit intense. That is why it is good to remember the FOAT Code promoted by EA:

“You will not leave the game in rage or anger”; “Time is valuable. You should not waste it”; “Skip the reiteration if the goal does not deserve it”; “Those who celebrate each goal will be rejected”; “You must not pause and interrupt the sacred flow of the game.”

It is clear that EA has found a nifty way to put cold cloths on somewhat annoying situations in FUT. And with the recent release of FIFA 22, it’s not a bad thing to put things in their place, albeit in a subtle or humorous way.

Anyway, let’s remember that FIFA Ultimate Team already has mechanisms to punish some of the aforementioned behaviors, especially rage quitting. Currently, those who leave the FUT game while the game is developing are beaten 3-0 and get no FUT Coins. While a message is displayed warning that multiple abandonments are punished with a kind of fine for the next matches.