entertainment to see and forget

There are times when one can’t help but wonder where the hell the idea for a film project comes from. The army of thieves (Matthias Schweighöfer, 2021), recently released on Netflix, is one of them because it comes from The Army of the Dead (Zack Snyder, 2021) and, being two films so different in the matter they address and their narrative style, one shrugs his shoulders due to incomprehension .

The German director and leading actor of the new film played Ludwig Dieter in that of the American, so that this story serves as a prequel and origin story about his character. As a filmmaker, has directed another four with Torsten Künstler: All a Man (2011), Ruptures on Request (2013), Joy of Fatherhood (2014) and The Manny (2015); and with Bernhard Jasper, the twelve episodes of You Are Wanted (Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad and Richard Kropf, 2017-2018).

But the first film in which he may have been recognized by an international audience is the hideous Fear dot com (William Malone, 2002) as Dieter Schrader, and then we have his Lieutenant Harber in Valkyrie (Bryan Singer, 2008), Kursk’s Pavel Sonin (Thomas Vinterberg, 2018) or Barbie in Resistencia (Jonathan Jakubowicz, 2020). Nothing very relevant despite the fact that Matthias Schweighöfer has been awarded more than one dorsometimes dinner in your country for their interpretations.

The lightness of ‘The army of thieves’

Netflix

The tone and visual planning of Army of Thieves are completely different from what Zack Snyder does in the other film, who already has his own manners. It is light and festive without being histrionic, just like the main character himself. The camera moves its own way, the montage by Alexander Berner (The Sloane Case) does not allow distractions and the electronic soundtrack composed by Steve Mazzaro (The Boss Baby) and Hans Zimmer (Hannibal) pushes towards the same stylistic goal.

It is, on the other hand, a full-blown generic exercise, with the explanatory sequences of the plans and a voice-over, which could please the spectators who like the Ocean’s Eleven saga (Steven Soderberg, Gary Ross, 2001-2018). If they are aware that it is below their level of virtuosity, of course. And yet, the screenwriter Shay Hatten (John Wick 3: Parabellum), who repeats after the previous film, includes not a few winks and some scenes to satisfy fans of the zombie apocalypse on Netflix.

An unpretentious hobby

Netflix

There is enthusiasm in Matthias Schweighöfer’s performance as Ludwig Dieter, but the biggest problem with Army of Thieves is that character it was not striking in The army of the dead nor what result now in the prequel. The comic charisma that is intended for him is null, not indefinitely but due to a lack of ingenuity in the construction of his personality and his ridiculousness.

His co-stars support him well, without reluctance or showing off much, from Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) and Ruby O. Fee (Womb) as Gwendoline Starr and Korina Domínguez, through Stuart Martin (The Medici, lords of Florence) and Guz Khan (Four weddings and a funeral) as Brad Cage and Rolph, to Jonathan Cohen (Or three or none) and Noémie Nakai (Towards the light) giving life to Delacroix and Beatrix. AND a special mention deserves Christian Steyer like Hans Wagner for his role so similar to that of his watchmaker Heinrich Gustav Tannhaus in the unmissable Dark (Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, 2017-2020).

Definitely, the vivacious invoice from The Army of Thieves, her lack of headaches, condemning implausibilities, and even the unpleasant moments typical of her Zack Snyder predecessor’s genre make her a an entertaining and unpretentious proposal by Matthias Schweighöfer. You see it quietly on Netflix and, after a few days, you will not remember it. And that is enough.