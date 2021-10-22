Everything we know about ‘Indiana Jones 5’ after its latest delay

The news caught fans off guard. On Monday, it turned out that a good part of the Marvel production schedule and other films from the Disney factory were delaying their premieres. In addition to the expected sequels of Doctor Strange and Thor, another of those affected was Indiana Jones 5, directed by James Mangold. The film, which would be released on July 29, 2022, will finally hit the big screen until June 30, 2023.

The change in plans is due to what appears to be a restructuring of the calendar, due to the already known aftermath of the pandemic. Something that has happened in various studios and productions throughout the year. However, in the case of Indiana Jones 5, it is much more striking and worrying. The premiere of the fifth part of the franchise accumulate several delays. Even one related to the health of actor Harrison Ford, after he suffered an accident on set.

Despite everything, the production has continued its advance and with some news to celebrate. From the return of composer John Williams to the soundtrack, to the arrival of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen to the cast. The project seems to retain its epic air and, in particular, to maintain the status of a film of capital importance for the Mickey Mouse factory.

Nonetheless, there are some questions about what audiences can expect from Indiana Jones Part Five. Is it about the reinvention of the franchise?, A new twist or a farewell ?. There is also a reasonable concern about the plot and even rumors about what could happen after its premiere. We leave you the most important questions about the new history of one of the most beloved franchises in the world of cinema.

Does the delay in the premiere imply re-filming scenes or some last minute change?

So far, there is no word on possible remakes for Indiana Jones 5. In fact, director James Mangold has been especially vocal in believing in the franchise as a unit. Which is to say that the fifth story around the character of Harrison Ford takes special care in how it can show the story.

After the public’s complicated reaction to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the production the story is taken with care. In fact, Mangold has made it clear that he is aware of the weight of it in the saga. During 2020, and after the third consecutive delay, the director commented to ComicBook that he recognizes the importance of Indiana Jones as a symbol.

Mangold, in fact, aims to take the franchise “to a new place, while remembering the main reasons for its importance.” The director will have some experience, having worked on Logan, a complex franchise to which he brought a brilliant ending.

What will happen to Indiana Jones after his fifth movie appearance?

Due to Harrison Ford’s age (79 years), this will most likely be his last appearance in the franchise. Which does not mean that the character disappears. The dilemma had already arisen with greater or less success in 2008. By then, it was taken for granted that Shia LaBeouf (who played the character’s unknown son) would be his natural replacement.

But the film ended up being a critical point between the audience, the proposal and the franchise. Especially after LeBoeuf’s film career came to an abrupt halt. By the time the plans for a fifth installment in the saga began, Ford even declared “that only he” could star in the legendary character.

However, with an increasingly ambitious fifth, a broad cast, and several speculations about a reinvention of the character, something seems to be clear. Indiana Jones 5 will be the last of the actor and, without a doubt, the ideal moment to pass the fedora hat to the new generation.

Who could be in charge of such a responsibility ?; there are dozens of speculations (including Chris Pratt as Ford’s natural successor), but so far nothing clear. What is clear is that the potential replacement for Ford will have to face some difficulties. From a faithful and suspicious fandom, up to the possibility of expanding the proposal in new directions. Something that could have consequences that are not entirely clear for the franchise.

Why so much secrecy with the title and plot of Indiana Jones 5?

In different interviews, James Mangold made it very clear that the title of the new Indiana Jones adventure will not be revealed soon. The reason? Apparently, the film covers more than a main plot: it will be a review of the universe of the saga. According to the director, the film will bring back old villains from history, as well as dear allies. As if that wasn’t enough, it will also include new core characters. If you’re wondering, no, Shia LaBeouf won’t be coming back as the character’s son.

All of the above leads to a more complicated place on the plot. On January 22, 2021, Mangold wrote on Twitter: “The Velvet Undergrounds are fucking great. That’s it. That’s my tweet ”. Then he added what seemed like an intentional note. “I am mentally living in 1960s New York City right now. That’s where all the movies I’m working on take place ”.

Of course the reference is obvious a clue to the plot of the movie. Which was also reinforced by the images of Phoebe Waller-Bridge heading to the set. In one of them the actress can be seen, wearing a wide-boot suit very similar to those used at the time when the director was mentioned.

But they are not the only photographs that have transpired in recent years of production. It has also been possible to see what appears to be a train with the Nazi swastika. The Daily Mail newspaper even featured a picture of Indiana Jones, on what appears to be a vintage motorcycle.

So the big question is obvious at what historical moment does the plot take place? There are rumors about travels in the time, flashbacks and even possible twists to several of the stories of the franchise. But since nothing is entirely clear yet, the secret remains. The only thing clear? That surely “Indie” will say its emblematic phrase: “Nazis. I hate those guys ”.

And what about the rest of the cast?

For now, there is no indication of which roles Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen will play. The closest there is to the subject are several photographs (also from the Daily Mirror) in which the Danish actor can be seen in a gray suit. The images also seem to show some kind of celebration. But beyond that, the mystery continues to surround the story.